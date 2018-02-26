Met Cinema will celebrate 5th anniversary March 8

The Met Cinema in Oakhurst is planning an open house public party 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on March 8 to celebrate the day five years ago that the Grand Opening, complete with red carpet and revolving spotlight in the sky, was held and the first movies were shown after the Met was saved by Mountain Area “Movie Heroes.”
The previous owners unexpectedly closed the theater on Nov. 1, 2012.
What soon followed was the innovative idea of three former Yosemite High School students (Matt Sconce, Keith Walker and James Nelson) to re-open the Met on a ‘membership’ basis - hence the birth of Met Heroes, the nearly 3,000 people who came together within 30 days, agreeing to pay a monthly membership fee that would provide admittance to shows while financing major renovations and the theater’s reopening.
On the Grand Opening night, the Disney film “Oz the Great and Powerful,” was shown - a movie about a small town that came together to create magic to save their town.
Along with “Oz,” the other four movies that played at the Met on March 8, 2013, were “Identity Theft,” “Jack Reacher,” “Lincoln,” and “Safe Haven.”
“We will be celebrating our fifth anniversary and the great community that helped save the Met and get us where we are today,” said Matt Sconce, Met co-owner. “There have been so many great people who have helped us along the way.”
Nearly 300 new simulated leather luxury seats, including 70 recliners, were recently installed in theater screens 1 and 2 at a cost of more than $60,000. All the seats have their own cup holders and provide plenty of leg room. New seats are also being planned for theater screens 3, 4 and 5 in the future, and soon both sides of the theater will be connected with a hallway.
In addition to Sconce and Walker, Stacey Daly is currently a co-owner.
Details: (559) 683-3456 (after 1 p.m.).
