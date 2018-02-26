Met Cinema will celebrate 5th anniversary March 8

Met Cinema employees, from left, Nathan Lynch, Jacob Pitkanen and Shyanne Frederick, in three of the nealy 300 new simulated leather seats recently installed in theater screens 1 and 2. The major seating upgrade was done just in time for the Met Cinema’s March 8 Fifth Anniversary party to thank the community for its support of the 5-screen theater. Details: (559) 683-3456 (after 1 p.m.). Submitted Photo