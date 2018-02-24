Badgers bounce back in second half to beat Tehachapi 63-49

Two Yosemite High School students show their excitement following the Lady Badgers 63-49 Central Section D-II quarter finals playoff win over Tehachap Saturday night. The No. 2 seed Badgers will host No. 3 seed Mission Oak at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will advance to Friday’s 6 p.m. D-II title game at Selland Arena. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star