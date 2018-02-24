Badgers bounce back in second half to beat Tehachapi 63-49

After trailing at the end of the first half 30-27, the Yosemite girls basketball team (24-6, 10-0 NSL) came back to beat the Tehachapi Warriors (13-14, 3-7) in the CIF Central Section D-II quarter-finals playoff game Saturday night, 63-49.
Tehachapi’s Stephanie Suarez hit a 3-point buzzer-beater shot to give her team the half-time lead.
Yosemite, the No. 2 seed, will host No. 3 seed Mission Oak of Tulare (22-6, 10-0) Wednesday at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the D-II title game at 6 p.m. Friday at Fresno’s Selland Arena.
Leading scorers for Yosemite were Grace Fries and Sophie McGoldrick with 19 points each. Point guard Lilly Graffigna had a double-double with 10 points and 12 assists.
Siena Oswald and Hailey Rich had 14 and 13 rebounds for Yosemite.
Yosemite had 20 turnovers in the fist half, and a total of 35 in the game.
On Friday night, Mission Oak beat No. 6 seed Redwood 58-41, while the No. 1 seed Bakersfield High (19-4, 9-1) had its second bye in the tournament.
Bakersfield will play No. 4 seed Shafter Wednesday after Shafter beat No. 5 seed Liberty 44-28 Friday night. The winner of that game will advance to Friday’s title game.
