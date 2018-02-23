Lady Badgers D-II playoff basketball game rescheduled to Saturday

The Yosemite High girls varsity basketball team, seeded No. 2, host the No. 7 seed Tehachapi tomorrow night (Saturday) at 5 p.m. in a CIF Central Section D-II playoff game. The game was originally scheduled for tonight (Friday). The Lady Badgers clenched the North Sequoia League Championship with a 54-29 home win over Washington Union Feb. 6. Team members are, from left, Siena Oswald, Lily Webb, Sophie McGoldrick, Linnea Leinau, Lilly Graffigna, Hailey Rich, Kelsey Montalto, Allison Bernardi and Grace Fries. Steve Montalto Special to Sierra Star