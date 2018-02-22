Starting Young

Yosemite Badger Youth Wrestling Club member Cairo Baca, 8, placed second in his weight division at Mountain Mayhem.
Nearly 170 K-8th grade wrestlers representing 22 teams from throughout the Central Valley converged on Yosemite High School Feb. 10 to participate in the annual Mountain Mayhem Wrestling Tournament hosted by the Yosemite Badger Youth Wrestling Club.

Logan Graham, 6, left, and his brother Dakota are both members of the Yosemite Badger Your Wrestling Club.
Sage Baca Special to Sierra Star

The Badger Club placed second out of 22 participating teams. Noah Maddaus, Arthur Cachu, and AJ Ruiz earned first place medals in their weight classes and Dakota Graham, 7,Cairo Baca, 8, Colten Courtney and Lucas Wade each placed second.

The wrestling tournament included some girls who were not afraid to mix-it-up with the boys.
Sage Baca Special to Sierra Star

The club’s goal is to get youth interested in wrestling at an early age with the help of volunteer coaches teaching the basics of the sport and how to compete on the mat.

The youth club raises money for K-12 wrestlers in the Mountain Area and the Mountain Mayhem Tournament is the club’s main fundraiser of the year.

