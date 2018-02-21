Mardi Gras luncheon will raise funds for Oakhurst Community Center

The Mountain Community Women annual Mardi Gras Card & Game Lunch Party will be held 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., March 3, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
“We encourage people to attend this fun event that features lots of laughs, games, great raffle prizes and lunch with all profits benefiting the Oakhurst Community Center,” said Ronny Lopez, card party director.
All profits go to maintaining the community center.
“While our main purpose is to raise funds for the Oakhurst Community Center, this event is a wonderful way to meet people and make new friends,” Lopez added.
The nucleus of Mountain Community Women was formed in 1961, through the efforts of a small group of women interested in taking an active part in raising funds for the Oakhurst Community Center.
“In December 1969, we officially organized our Mountain Community Women with a full slate of officers, a schedule of regular monthly meetings, and an active calendar of events revolving around assisting in the continued operation and maintenance of the community center,” explained Lopez.
The Center was the outgrowth of the need for a community activity meeting place. The physical building was inspired after the donation of two acres of land where the building now stands. It is a gathering place for social, educational and recreational activities, and, most importantly, provides a vital evacuation center for residents (and pets) in emergencies.
Organizers are asking for a donation of $15 per person for the event and Feb. 26 is the cutoff date to purchase tickets. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Details: Ronny Lopez, (559) 642-6522.
