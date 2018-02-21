County and ACLU settle lawsuit

Madera County Council Regina Garza and the American Civil Liberties Union has settled a lawsuit between the ACLU and the county regarding the Madera County Board of Supervisors and the Brown Act. The suit brought on, in part, by comments from District Attorney David Linn to the media. Members of the board of supervisors are, from left, Brett Frazier, David Rogers, Max Rodriguez, Tom Wheeler and Roy Poythress. Madera County Photo