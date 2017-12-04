Yosemite High School Mock Trial students ready for court

Members of the Yosemite High School Mock Trial team include, front row from left, Noah Jennings, Maddie Washburn, Natalie Guynn, Jasmine Tanoury, Maya Magddteno, William Bates, back row from left, Oakhrust attorney Bernie McGoldrick, Deborah Brown, Mia Adelizi, Abby Williams, Jerome Garcellano and teacher/coach Andrew Curtain. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star