Yosemite quarterback Tyson Mansfield drops back to pass against Sierra Friday night. Yosemite won the 36th Annual Mountain Bowl 44-10. The Badgers have received the No. 4 seed in the CIF Central Section D-V playoffs, and will host No. 5 Immanuel High of Reedley. Tyrus Ramos Special to Sierra Star

Yosemite beats Sierra 44-10, gets No. 4 seed in D-V with home game Nov. 17

By Gregg Dodderidge

Community Correspondent

November 04, 2017 6:30 PM

The Yosemite High Badgers capped off an undefeated regular-season (8-0) by defeating the Sierra Chieftains (1-9) 44-10 in the 36th Annual Mountain Bowl Friday night in Tollhouse.

The Badgers received the No. 4 seed in the CIF Central Section D-V playoffs, and will play a quarter finales game against No. 5 Immanuel (4-5), at home, 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

Out of the 11 teams in the D-V playoffs, No. 4 Yosemite, No. 5 Immanuel, No. 1 Caruthers (9-0), No. 3 Firebaugh (8-2), and No. 2 Shafter (8-2), have a bye in the Nov. 10 opening round.

The other teams in the D-V playoffs are No. 9 Fowler, No. 8 Kennedy of Delano (5-5), No. 6 Coalinga (6-4), No. 11 Lindsay (4-6), No. 7 Hanford West (3-7), and No. 10 Bishop Union (5-5).

Currently, maxpreps.com. has the Badgers ranked No. 1 in D-V.

Against Sierra, Yosemite bolted to a 29-0 lead in the first quarter. Cannon Eames caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Tyson Mansfield. Austen Burgeno, Ernie Jimenez, and Mansfield each scored touchdowns.

Kevin Cruz ran back a muffed kickoff on the first play of the game for the other score.

It was Senior Night for Sierra (1-9). The Chieftains have 17 seniors. Shane Maldonado scored on a 60-yard TD run for Sierra, and Parker Luke booted a 35-yard field goal to complete the scoring for Sierra.

NOTE: For complete details, see the Nov. 9 edition of the Sierra Star.

