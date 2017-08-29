More Videos

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

This tiger cub was bought in Tijuana, caught at San Diego border 1:31

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22

Fresno protesters celebrate charges being dropped 0:48

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB 1:08

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 5:46

Faith leaders in Fresno call for Brooke Ashjian to resign in light of LGBT remarks 0:49

Fish for free? Saturday is your day to give fishing a try ... no license required 0:46

State officials travel by boat to tour Temperance Flat dam project site 1:50

Watch the Selma Bears' snap that earned a win over Kerman Lions 1:14

  • Railroad fire burning in Sierra National Forest

    A vegetation fire, named the Railroad Fire, which began at 1 p.m., Aug. 29, had grown to 300 acres just a couple hours later. It is burning in steep terrain with heavy fuel west of Highway 41 near Sugar Pine. The highway has been closed, and mandatory evacuation orders are in place for Sugar Pine, Sugar Pine Camp and Fish Camp. About 200 personnel were on scene, including 15 engines, four hand crews, three helicopters and 10 air tankers. Additional resources have been ordered, Video by Sonya Hopkins

A vegetation fire, named the Railroad Fire, which began at 1 p.m., Aug. 29, had grown to 300 acres just a couple hours later. It is burning in steep terrain with heavy fuel west of Highway 41 near Sugar Pine. The highway has been closed, and mandatory evacuation orders are in place for Sugar Pine, Sugar Pine Camp and Fish Camp. About 200 personnel were on scene, including 15 engines, four hand crews, three helicopters and 10 air tankers. Additional resources have been ordered, Video by Sonya Hopkins
8-4-16 Assemblyman Patterson Adjourns in Memory of Robert Reagan

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Jim Patterson adjourned the State Assembly in memory of a Friant man killed while working on the Soberanes Fire in Monterey County on July 26. “Thirty-five year old Robert Oliver Reagan III wasn’t a firefighter but he shared their spirit and was driven to serve others in their time of need. He was killed when the bulldozer he was operating as an independent contractor for Cal Fire rolled into a ravine. “Friends remember Robert as being someone they could call on when they needed help. They say he would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it. Years after graduating from Yosemite High School, Robert is still fondly remembered by teachers as someone who loved anything mechanical and especially working with his hands. “He was devoted to the love of his life, Morgan and their two young daughters Aubrey and Colbie. Robert’s death touched our District office as well. He is the cousin of one of our Field Representatives. “Please join me in adjourning in his memory and keep his family and all the men and woman working on wildfires in your prayers.”

After the rampaging Detwiler Fire devastated a large portion of Mariposa County in July, the importance of keeping defensible space around homes and property was made all the more clear. The defensible space inspection team from Cal Fire's Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit offers these tips on how to make sure your home is one that can be saved during wildfires.

Total solar eclipse over U.S. will cast a partial shadow over Fresno

A narrow band extending across the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun Monday, Aug. 21. The North American continent will experience a partial eclipse that lasts two to three hours. Halfway through the event, anyone within a 60 to 70 mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total eclipse. During those moments when the moon fully blocks the sun’s bright face for more than two minutes, day will turn into night, making visible the solar corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere.

What you need to know about the Great American Eclipse

The United States will get a rare astrological treat Aug. 21. That's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years. The Fresno area won't have a total eclipse, but still will get an awe-inspiring show.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about how his department plans to combat gang-related violence this summer. He spoke as detectives were working the latest two of this year's 37 homicides in the city -- two behind the annual totals of 39 set in both 2