Railroad fire burning in Sierra National Forest

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Jim Patterson adjourned the State Assembly in memory of a Friant man killed while working on the Soberanes Fire in Monterey County on July 26. “Thirty-five year old Robert Oliver Reagan III wasn’t a firefighter but he shared their spirit and was driven to serve others in their time of need. He was killed when the bulldozer he was operating as an independent contractor for Cal Fire rolled into a ravine. “Friends remember Robert as being someone they could call on when they needed help. They say he would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it. Years after graduating from Yosemite High School, Robert is still fondly remembered by teachers as someone who loved anything mechanical and especially working with his hands. “He was devoted to the love of his life, Morgan and their two young daughters Aubrey and Colbie. Robert’s death touched our District office as well. He is the cousin of one of our Field Representatives. “Please join me in adjourning in his memory and keep his family and all the men and woman working on wildfires in your prayers.”