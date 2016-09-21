2016 Mountain Heritage Days

Excited to see the fire engines in the Heritage Days Parade, from left, Makenna Brannan, 3, Marilynn Cramer, 5, and Carter Brannan, 6.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
The Yosemite High Badger varsity football team with the Gold Nugett Bowl trophy captured the night before the parade after beating Mariposa 51-38.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Madera County District Attorney David Linn and his wife, Betty, publisher of the Sierra Star.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Yosemite High Track & Field Coach Walker Vaughn and his family, from left, Curran, 3, wife Kellie, Fallon, 7, and Tannon, 5, at the Mountain Heritage Days parade.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Watching the parade Saturday on School Road are Makenna Brannan, 3, and Marilynn Cramer, 3.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Captain American and friends participated in the parade.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
The Constitution Float won first place in the parade for Historical Theme.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Riding on the Constitution Float were, from left, six-month old Colt Simon and his mother Rebecca, and 14 month-old Luke Holden and his mother Rachel.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
The Yosemite Sierra Visitors Bureau sponsored horse-pulled wagon with Abe Lincoln received third place for Historical Theme.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Julie Bulawsky, with camera and American flag in hand, gets plenty of photos of the parade.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Madera County sheriff’s patrol car with American flag.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Jim Kirby working in the authentic blacksmith shop at the Fresno Flats Village & Park on Sept. 17 during the Mountain Heritage Days celebration.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Beverly Wells demonstrates an old-time spinning wheel to make yarn to Yosemite High School students.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Nathanial Ruth, 4, watches Joanne Hoover work on a ‘lucet,’ making a braided cord out of yarn.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
The Yosemite High Cadet Corps.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Yosemite High School Cadet Corps.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
One of the many fire engines in the Heritage Days Parade.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Yosemite High School Cadet Corps.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Smokey Bear waves at the crowd during the parade.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Sierra Historic Sites Association’s Fresno Flats Volunteer of the Year Charlene Klinger, left, and her daughter, Brenda Negley.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
The float of Caring Veterans of America, Inc., win the Charitable Float Division of the parade.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
AmeriGas won second place in the Commercial Float division.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Girl Scout Troop 341.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Yosemite High School marching band.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Yosemite High School Band Director Francisco Marquez and the Badger marching band.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
YHS marching band.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
YHS marching band.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Plenty of classic hot rods were part of the Heritage Days Parade.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Madera County SWAT team.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Boy Scout Troop 341 marched in the parade.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Making new friends.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Captain Jack Sparrow and his friends made an appearance at the Heritage Days Parade and won the “Best of Show” award.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Captain Hook strolling along High School Road.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
The Constitution won first place for Most Historical Float
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Yosemite National Park Mounted Rangers won second place in the mounted group division of the parade.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Coarsegold Rodeo Queen
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Whitlin’ away at Fresno Flats.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Youngster checks-out the jail at the Fresno Flats Historic Village & Park.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
2016 Mountain Heritage Days Grand Marshals John and Ellen Peterson.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Guitarist Cubby Slayton
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Guitarist Steve Quintana sent out his sounds to lively audiences at Mountain Heritage Days.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star
Shirley Custer played many classic country tunes for guests at Mountain Heritage Days.
Rick Slayton
Special to Sierra Star