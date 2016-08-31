Madera Fair opens Sept. 8

With the theme “It’s Your Fair,” the Madera District Fair opens its four-day run Thursday, Sept. 8 with free entry for active members of the military, veterans, first responders, seniors ages 62 and over and children 12 and under.
In partnership with Madera County Food Bank, opening day will also include a canned food drive. Guests will receive $2 off a single admission for every two cans brought to the entry gate.
Guests will find the Madera Fairgrounds brighter than ever with added lighting and increased family dining areas. Madera Fair’s traditional amphitheater seating has been renovated in order to promote the community atmosphere including all new picnic tables, umbrellas and market lighting. Madera Fair staff are confident guests will love the family friendly environment.
Exhibits can be found in many locations throughout the fairgrounds. The Exhibit Hall is home to nearly 5,000 entries from classroom projects to quilts, baked goods, preserves, and fine arts. Special contests hold an “It’s Your Fair” class, which allows exhibitors to best display their memories and affection for the Madera Fair.
Live demonstrations are scheduled throughout the fair’s four days within the Exhibit Hall. The Commerce Building will showcase floriculture, plants, arrangements, and special contests. Gardens can be found in the refreshed barns on the fairgrounds.
Small animals, including rabbit and poultry shows, a companion bird show, and dog obedience and pygmy goat show will begin Saturday, Sept. 3. Multiple 4-H, FFA and independent groups will enter the arena with goats, beef and dairy cattle, swine and sheep for breeding, market and showmanship contests. Friday, Sept. 9, will host Pee-Wee Showmanship and Round Robin Showmanship. A detailed schedule is available in the Exhibitors Handbook online at maderafair.com. Livestock activity culminates Sept. 10 at noon with the Junior Livestock Auction.
Family friendly entertainment at the fair will include The Pollywood Bird Show, the Magic of Frank Thurston, Something Ridiculous with their great juggling and stunts, Albert the Balloonist, hypnotist Kellie Karl, Rocket’s K9 Comets will be Frisbee fetching, and Jeremy the Juggler will juggle to your heart’s content.
Visiting for the first time is Circus Imagination, a wonderful family interactive experience the children will love, and Wild Science will fill the commerce building with hands-on activity for all ages to experience.
38 Special
There is still time to purchase tickets for the Madera Fair, Table Mountain Concert Series presented by Tecate Light. Madera Fair is thrilled to kick off opening night with 38 Special, who after more than three decades together continue to bring their signature Southern Rock to more than 100 cities a year. At each show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band’s performance. They will perform at 7:30 p.m. opening night. Reserved seat tickets for 38 Special are $20.
On Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m., Montgomery Gentry, who has secured a place in musical history with a unique blend of country, southern rock and Everly Brothers-like harmonies will perform. Reserved seat tickets for Montgomery Gentry are $25.
Bret Michaels, the multi-platinum global superstar who has turned his passion for music into a multi-faceted brand, will also play. Rising to fame as the frontman of Poison, one of rock’s most iconic and enduring bands, he helped define the rock-n-roll scene on the Sunset Strip. Equally as successful, Bret’s solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums. His “The Party Starts Now Tour” hits the main stage at 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9. Reserved seat tickets cost $25.
Closing out the concert series at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 is Calibre 50. Calibre 50 from Mazatlan, Sinaloa is a charting and award-winning quartet. Reserved seats for Calibre 50 are $20. Fair admission is not included in any concert ticket purchase.
Free festival seating is available with fair admission for each concert. Tickets can be purchased at the Madera Fair Office, 1850 W. Cleveland, by phone at 866-973-9610 or online at maderafair.com.
Ticket sales
Pre-sale admission is available at the Madera Fair Office, 1850 W. Cleveland Avenue for $6, a $2 savings from the fair time price of $8. Additionally, pre-sale carnival coupons can be purchased for $20 in the same locations, a $10 off savings from the fair time price of $30. Pre-sale bargains are available through Sept. 7. On Sunday, Sept. 11, “Rancho San Miguel Day” has free admission for children 12 and under between 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. and buy one, get one free on carnival wristbands from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. as well.
“The Madera Fair has always been a place for you to visit with friends and neighbors and see amazing county arts, crafts, food, flowers and livestock,” Madera District Fair CEO Tom Mitchell said.
Details: (559) 674-8511, maderafair.com, or follow Madera Fair on Facebook.
Madera District Fair
