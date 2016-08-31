Kiwanis car show to benefit schools

Close to 150 custom and classic cars and trucks in 21 categories will be proudly displayed 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sept. 10 at the Oakhurst Community Park during the Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis Club’s 14th Annual Run for the Gold Classic Car Show.
Some of the cars will be on display at the 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 kickoff dinner at the Oakhurst Community Center.
All proceeds from the event go to Mountain Area elementary schools in the form of grants applied for by teachers. Over the past 13 years, the event has provided more than $100,000 to area schools.
Vehicle categories include stock cars, stock trucks, muscle cars, street rods, imports, Model Ts, Corvettes, Mustangs, Camaros, and Firebirds.
Chevy trucks are being honored this year as the show’s ‘featured’ vehicle, and a special award will be presented to the owner of the Best Chevy Truck.
In addition to Mountain Area entries, car enthusiasts from San Jose, Brentwood, Sacramento, Hanford, and Fresno are bringing their custom and restored cars to the show.
Early car registration will be held 2 - 7 p.m. at the community center Friday, Sept. 9, and car show participants, and anyone else in the community that wishes to do so, are invited to participate in a self-guided Poker Run 3:30 - 5 p.m..
The Poker Run will include stops at Advanced Auto, Redman’s Performance and Machine, Dan’s Auto Center, Oakhurst Giftworks, Art Gallery Row, and the community center.
Maps for the Poker Run will be available at the registration table.
The public is also invited to the Sept. 9 kickoff barbecue chicken dinner at the community center at 5:30 p.m., served with rice pilaf, green beans, tossed green salad, and ‘motor oil’ ice cream for dessert, while ‘oldies’ music plays in the background.
“We encourage members of the community to attend the Friday barbecue to support Kiwanis and area schools,” said Bob Spinelli, event chairman. “Many of the cars from Saturday’s show will be on display, and the Yosemite High School band, under the direction of Franciso Marquez, will perform before they head to the school’s home football game.”
Dinner tickets cost $15, and can be purchased in advance at www.oakhurstkiwanis.org or at the door the night of the dinner.
A Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will be held 7 - 10 a.m. Saturday at the community center.
The car show will conclude with an awards presentation at 2 p.m, including the best vehicles in each category, and special awards including best of show, best club participation, best engine, best interior, best paint job, best hot-rod/roadster, and the coveted ‘people’s choice’ award. Many of the awards are sponsored by area merchants.
Spinelli encourages families to make Sept. 10 a fun day starting with Kiwanis pancakes and breakfast burritos by Robert’s Frosty, 7 - 10 a.m., at the community park, followed by the car show.
“If you and your family enjoy beautiful classic and custom cars and trucks, you don’t want to miss this event,” Spinelli said.
“It’s a great way to spend part of the day while helping raise money for our schools and children,” Spinelli added.
Entry fee to have a vehicle in the show is $35 which includes a custom T-shirt, a ‘dash’ plaque, and goodie bag. There is no admission fee for the car show.
Sponsors of the event are Sierra Tel, Fresno Lexus, Firestone Walker Brewing, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Redman’s Machine Shop, Yosemite Bank, M&M Screen Printing, and the Sierra Star.
Details: Bob Spinelli, (559) 683-4452, (559), (559) 760-4936, www.oakhurstkiwanis.org.
Staff Report
Comments