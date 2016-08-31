Art Trails catalogs available

The Sierra Art Trails open studio tour takes place Sept. 30 - Oct. 2 throughout more than a dozen Yosemite area communities of Eastern Madera and Mariposa counties. This is the largest exhibit of its kind and features a variety of media including painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, fiber art, woodcarving, ceramics, glass and more.
The Sierra Art Trails was started in 2002 to take advantage of a large and active art community. Sierra Art Trails is based in Oakhurst. The region has a reputation for housing more artists per capita than anywhere else in the United States. The annual tour attracts thousands of art lovers each year, some traveling from hundreds of miles away.
“We wanted to draw people to our region from areas outside of Yosemite and the Sierra Nevada. We realized that we had a cultural resource and the ability to make our region a destination,” said Jon Bock, organizer of the annual art show and the year-long series of events leading up to it.
The cost to attend the self-guided tour is $18 for two adults. The 2016 Sierra Art Trails Catalog, which also serves as the admission ticket to the studios, contains a profile of each artist, maps and other information about the area. Settings range from formal art galleries to home studios to private residences. Some locations host a single artist; others feature several in one spot.
“We’re really excited,” added Bock, “this year the Sierra Art Trails will feature 25 new artists, bringing new styles to the show. The excitement is building and catalogs are selling each day. Many purchasing the catalog are returning guests bringing along with them friends or family to enjoy the tour.”
Bock suggests obtaining the Sierra Art Trails catalog in advance to allow ample opportunity to plan which artists to visit and the best routes to take.
“We are known for art and culture in Madera County and therefore, to have the Sierra Art Trail event in our backyard is a real honor. We have hundreds of visitors walking through our doors daily from all over the world who are looking to immerse themselves in our community and this is an event not to be missed if you live local or are from out of state,” said Therese Williams, director of public relations and media for Visit Yosemite Madera County.
To learn more about the artists along the trail, visit www.SierraArtTrails.org or search Sierra Art Trails on YouTube for videos highlighting the many artists.
You can also order the 2016 Sierra Art Trails catalog online, by calling 559-658-8844, by emailing info@sierraartrails.org, or pick one up at the Visit Yosemite Madera Country office (40343 Highway 41) in Oakhurst.
