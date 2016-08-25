Bluegrass at Sierra Meadows Saturday

An evening of bluegrass by The Grasskickers will be presented Saturday at Sierra Meadows, 46516 Opah Drive, Ahwahnee.
Winners of the 2014 Great 48 Showcase Showdown and the 2013 Emerging Artist Award at Bluegrassin’ in the Foothills Festival, these talented musicians cover a wide range of acoustic styles that will have heads bopping and toes tapping.
Food will be provided by Dawn Pliche and Willow Creek Catering serving pulled pork sandwiches, Teriyaki chicken sandwiches, Caesar salad, cole slaw, Mac and cheese, and corn on the cob. Wine from Oakhurst’s Idle Hour Winery will be available.
The gate opens at 6 p.m. for dinner and drinks, and the music starts at 7 p.m.. Concert tickets cost $8 per person.
Future concerts include Amendola vs Blades (funky jazz) on Sept. 17, and the Rich Severson Jazz Quartet on Oct. 15.
Details: sierrameadows.com/concerts, (559) 642-1343.
Staff Report
Comments