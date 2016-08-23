Community News - week of August 25

Farm and ranch tour
The Mariposa Farm & Ranch Tour will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 24, and will showcase a sampling of the county’s agricultural and natural heritage. Five locations will open to welcome attendees - Raw Roots Farm, Mariposa-Yosemite Slate Quarry, Epic Alpaca Ranch, Sierra Cider, and conservationist Betty Massey.
Tickets, which will be available at the fair booth, are $10 per adult or $25 for a carload of participants. For tickets to the brunch and dinner, Kris Casto, (209) 377-8203, or castokris@aol.com.
Details: www.MariposaFarmsandRanches.com.
Heritage Days
The next meeting for Heritage Days will be held 5:30 p.m., Aug. 25, in the research building at Fresno Flats. Work days for getting letters out, paper work and making phone calls will take place 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Aug. 26, 29 and 31.
Members of the Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club are sponsoring a perpetual trophy - the “YHS Spirit Award” - and a $50 cash prize for the best parade entry from Yosemite High. The award is available to any recognized club, band, or marching group on campus. The judging includes best school spirit, use of color on a float and/or performance. The $15 entry fee will be waived for YHS clubs that apply.
Parade applications are available at the Sierra Star and must be submitted by Sept. 13.
Details: Jackie Mallouf, (559) 683-6832, or mallouf@sti.net.
Parade sponsorship
Trophy sponsorships are being sought for the Mountain Heritage Days parade. For each trophy sponsorship donation of $25, you will be entered into a drawing of a one-night stay at the Tenaya Lodge, and your name will be placed on a displayed banner along the parade route and at Fresno Flats.
The deadline is Sept. 12. Mail completed sponsorship forms along with your check made out to Sierra Historic Sites Association to: Sandy Brinley, P.O. Box 884, Oakhurst, 93644, or drop it off at Fresno Flats.
Details: (559) 683-7027.
Hot Wasuma Nights
The public is invited to this year’s Hot Wasuma Nights car show, held at Wasuma Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27.
The classic car show, complete with raffles and a 50/50 drawing, will raise money for the school’s PTA to fund classroom supplies, sports uniforms, assemblies, field trips, and other items.
Details: Lanie Suderman, (559) 760-1372, lanie@sti.net.
Bingo at Fresno Flats
Bingo will take place 3-8 p.m., Fridays and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturdays at Fresno Flats, with prizes of steaks, bacon, can foods, fruits and vegetables. It’s a way to come out, play a few games and support Fresno Flats.
Tri-tip BBQ fundraiser
Madera County Fire Department Yosemite Lakes Volunteer Firefighters Station 10 will hold a tri-tip barbecue fundraiser and open house 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oct. 8.
Meet your area firefighters, tour the station, and enjoy interactive fire safety trailer, kid’s activities and give-aways, vehicle extrication demo and defibrillator demo.
Cost of tri-tip sandwich, beans, salad and drink is $10 per person, and $8 pre-sale. For hot dog, chips and drink, $2 per person.
The station is located at the corner of Long Hollow and Glacier Drive in Yosemite Lakes Park.
Details/pre-sale tickets: (916) 806-6671.
Book signing
A book signing for Tony Krizan’s new book, “Mountain Secrets Revealed, will be held 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sept. 17, at Branches Books (in the new location in the Old Mill Center in Oakhurst).
The book features Krizan’s adventures into Kings Canyon searching for a missing Curtiss Wright P-40 aircraft, and other journeys along the High Sierra Route looking down on the John Muir Trail. Trails that have been forgotten over time are introduced in separate chapters.
EMC SPCA bake sales
The EMC SPCA continues with its bake sales in front of True Value Home Center in Oakhurst. The sales will run Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sept. 10, 24 and Oct. 8 and 22. The monies raised help support the no kill animal shelter fund.
Details: Sharon Fitzgerald, (559) 642-6611.
Pokemon Go party
Coarsegold Pharmacy Wellness & Compounding will celebrate its three-year anniversary with a Pokemon Go Party starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 27.
During the week leading up to the party, customers are invited to stock up on rare Pokemon, battle at the nearby gym, and cash in on special offers for Pokemon Go players.
Details: (559) 692-2479.
