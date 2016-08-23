Welcoming new members

Are you new to the Mountain Area? Are you perhaps retired and looking for a meaningful outlet where you can contribute to the community while meeting new friends and enjoying the companionship and camaraderie that this club offers?
Mountain Community Women (MCW) might be your perfect fit.
MCW was originally formed in 1961 by a small group of women when the first fashion show fundraiser was held and the proceeds donated towards the building of the Oakhurst Community Center (OCC). The club was formally established in 1969 in the interest of raising funds for the maintenance and operation of the OCC at 39800 Road 425B. Since the OCC is so important to the mountain community, MCW takes great pride in to sustain it!
MCW is still going strong 55 years later. Meetings are held at the OCC once a month on the first Monday (second Monday if the first is a holiday) from September through June.
An activity is planned for each general meeting from planning fundraising events that will be held in the OCC, or a speaker’s presentation or demonstration, or the very popular Cookie Social in December.
Additionally, if you enjoy landscaping and the natural outdoor beauty that surrounds us, you may join the Green Thumb gardening group which meets on the third Monday of the month at no additional charge.
MCW’s first event of the 2016 - 2017 year is the Tater Luncheon and Table Setting Contest on Nov. 7. This will be the 27th year this event has been presented and is always very popular, serving a huge baked potato with various toppings and a salad along with dessert. There will be a table setting contest, raffle and door prizes and much chit chat with other ladies just for fun and laughter. Call (559) 642-2766 for information.
The much anticipated Mardi Gras Card Party and Luncheon will be held on March 4, 2017. This, too, boasts a luncheon, lots of raffle prizes and a fun ‘Bling’ contest. Guests are invited to attend in the festive spirit of Mardi Gras. You may choose to host your own table of friends, bringing your game of choice, or get to know other ladies by joining with their game table. Call (559) 642-6522 for information.
Another huge event in the planning for May 13, 2017 will be the Community Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market, Craft Faire and Plant Sale. Taking in the full depth of the OCC, mountain neighbors are invited to purchase a space and sell their treasures in all the comfort the Center has to offer. Handmade crafts made by talented ladies will be available for purchase.
MCW Green Thumb ladies will again have their always-anticipated plant sale at this event with some dependable selections, as well as unusual surprises. A snack bar will be available. Call (559)658-6192 for information.
Mountain Community Women is open and always welcomes new members. This year’s first meeting will be on Sept. 12. Please join us and see what we’re all about.
Details: Kathy Posey, (559) 641-6572 or MountainCommunityWomen.com.
MCW
Comments