Etheridge to perform at Chukchansi Sept. 2

0:44 Jenna Prandini set to run at the Rio Olympics Pause

1:42 Get to know Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson

0:53 What did Trump's ‘Second Amendment people’ comment about Clinton mean?

1:40 45th annual Sierra Mono Museum Pow Wow and Indian Days

2:07 8-4-16 Assemblyman Patterson Adjourns in Memory of Robert Reagan

0:52 CHP helicopter rescues sick hiker from near Edison Lake

1:07 Wildfire erupts in Madera County, mandatory evacuation ordered

1:15 Watch sheriff's copter team rescue teen girl from San Joaquin River

0:55 Sea lion death reported at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news