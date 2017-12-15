The Kearney Mansion Museum is all decked out for Christmas.
Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Dec. 15 | Holiday events continue in the Valley

December 15, 2017

UPDATED December 15, 2017 01:30 AM

Friday, Dec. 15

Event: Kaleidoscope – A Gospel Musical

The Christian dance performance is set to live music and tells the story of friendship, loss and God’s restorative love. Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-640-7991, $15.

9 p.m.

Event: ‘Believe in Christmas’

The holiday musical variety show features classic carols and vignettes. Performances continue through Sunday. Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst, 559-683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org, $8-$15.

7 p.m.

Event: Christmas at Kearney

Take a step back in time to the Roaring Twenties and enjoy the sights and sounds of the museum decorated for the holidays. Kearney Mansion Museum, 7160 W. Kearney Blvd., Fresno, 559-441-0862, valleyhistory.org/index.php?c=133, $10, $8 seniors, $6 children, $5 per-car park entrance fee. Also Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 30.

1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘Sweeney Todd’

Johnny Depp stars as a sinister barber who opens a shop in London where his victims never leave in this 2007 Tim Burton remake of the popular Broadway musical. The Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, www.facebook.com/events/233392090529671, $5.

8 p.m.

Event: Grinch paint class

Enjoy an evening of food, drinks and music while creating your own Grinch painting just in time for the holidays. Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant, 1000 Fulton St., Fresno, mmartclass.com, $30.

7 p.m.

