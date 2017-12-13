News Briefs - Dec. 14 edition

Chukchansi donates to nonprofits
On Dec. 6, 14 Central Valley nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst ($3,700), received nearly $44,000 as part of its “Chukchansi Cares” program. Throughout the past two months, each nonprofit had the opportunity to spin the “Wheel of Cash” to receive up to $500,000 for their organization. Other nonprofits to benefit included Marjaree Mason Center, Central Valley Ronald McDonald House, and the American Cancer Society of Fresno.
Special allegations in murder case
The Madera County District Attorney’s Office has filed additional special allegations against defendant Amritraj Singh Athwal for the Nov. 13 murder of Tackle Box store clerk Dharampreet Singh Jassar in Madera.
The effect of these additional special allegations increases the potential penalties for Athwal to life, without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.
Grand opening
Dollar General in Coarsegold will celebrate the store’s official grand opening 8 a.m., Dec. 16 with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 100 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
The store is located at the corner of Highway 41 and Road 417 in Coarsegold.
State top 500 tax delinquencies
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) has updated its Top 500 Sales & Use Tax Delinquencies in California list, as it does every quarter. You can find the latest information at http://www.boe.ca.gov/sutax/top500.htm.
The total delinquency amount of all the businesses and individuals on the list is $449 million. The 34 new taxpayers added to the list this quarter owe a combined amount of $31.4 million. Since the list began with the top 250 delinquencies in 2007, $18.18 million has been collected from 257 taxpayers.
A list of the Top 500 Tax Delinquencies has been provided to participating state licensing agencies. Those on the list could have driver and other professional licenses suspended until they pay the amount owed or enter into a payment plan with the CDTFA.
Delay in construction project
Sierra NF engineers recently awarded a contract to repair damage to Minarets Rd. (4S81). This construction project was scheduled to start Dec. 11, however, due to a delay in receiving construction materials, the contractor has rescheduled the start date toDec. 18. The construction effort will take place seven days per week until the project is complete.
During the road closure, warning signs/barricades will be posted at the Redinger Overlook above North Fork, and Clearwater Station until project completion. 4S81 will be open to local traffic only, 7 - 7:30 a.m., and again 4:30 - 5 p.m.
For questions regarding project, Pablo Gonzalez at 559- 297-0706 ext. 4961 or pablogonzalez@fs.fed.us
