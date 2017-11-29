Annual Christmas Tree Auction Friday

The 17th Annual Christmas Tree Auction, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst, will be held 5:30 p.m., Dec. 1, in the Lakeview Room at The Pines Resort in Bass Lake. This is a unique community event as it is the only one that benefits so many area nonprofits.
This year 17 nonprofits, ranging from service clubs and churches to community committees, will benefit from the proceeds of the gala event.
Participating non-profit groups bring either a wreath, table top tree, or full size tree, fully decorated (some even come with gifts). These items, which can bring in hundreds to thousands of dollars per item, are then auctioned off by a real auctioneer.
A few of the non-profits participating with trees include the host, Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst, Mountain Bear Fan Club, Sierra Sunrise Rotary, Badger Youth Wrestling, Wawona Charter School, MOPS-Coarsegold, Sierra Pines Adventure Group and Oakhurst Park Committee.
Table top trees are being provided by FFA, Soroptimist International of the Sierras, Wild Wonderful Women, Enchanted Florist (sex trafficking), and the Woodcarvers Club.
Christmas wreaths up for auction will come from Yosemite Youth Cheer, Disneyana, Sierra Noon Rotary, Boys and Girls Club (lottery wreath), and Be the Power of One.
A sampling of what some participants are placing with their live auction wreath or tree includes authentic Lionel Trains, Disneyland tickets, Raiders tickets, special woodcarvings (big and small), an annual pass to the Golden Chain Theatre and some sports memorabilia (signed helmet by Terrell Davis).
“It’s exciting to participate this year, as a member of both the Tree Committee and Oakhurst Park Committee, it’s extra special for me,” said Grocery Outlet Bargain Market owner Jessica Steele. “This is my favorite event of the year. Making it just a bit more fun, the Oakhurst Park Committee tree is on display at Grocery Outlet. Come check it out and get in the spirit early. It’s a real joy to support both the Boys & Girls Club and the Oakhurst Community Park.”
“The staff of Boys & Girls Club is extremely grateful for all the hard work the Tree Auction Committee has put in over the last year to host this wonderful event that helps support our local community’s nonprofits,” said Boys & Girls Club Director Jennifer Simmons. “Without their continued dedication to our club, we would not be able to support our 340 area youth who utilize the Boys & Girls Club throughout the year.”
“What Jennifer says about the year of planning is absolutely true,” said Melanie Barker, one of the committee members. “The event was becoming a bit stale, so the committee spent months reworking it, and brainstorming ideas to revitalize it. The crew working on this are very pleased with the end result. If you’ve attended in the past, this is a whole new event and you’ll want to be there.”
The raffling of two trees is one of this year’s new additions. The committee believes this is an affordable way for someone to take home a fully decorated designer tree. Both are on display in Oakhurst, one at United Security Bank and the other at Yosemite Bank. Decorating credit goes to Christy Smith of the Tree Auction Committee, and Boys & Girls Club supporter Rachel O’Keefe. The trees are valued at more than $2,000. Raffle tickets are $50 each or three for $100.
Other additions or changes include a plated dinner of filet mignon, DJ for dancing after the live auction has ended, increased value in silent auction items, and many raffle items.
“One thing hasn’t changed,” Barker added. “Champagne will be poured through the end of the live auction ... what better way is there to kick of your weekend and holiday season?”
Details: treeauctioncommittee@gmail.com or call (559) 683-9000. Tickets cost $65 per person or $480 for a table of eight. Tickets are on Eventbrite: search for 2017 Tree Auction.
