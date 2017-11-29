Annual Christmas Tree Auction Friday

Bree Ayala, a member of Yosemite Badger Youth Wrestling Boosters, and her 8-year-old son Jack, in the early stages of decorating a tree that will be auctioned off at the 17th Annual Christmas Tree Auction this Friday at The Pines Resort at Bass Lake. The tree will feature hand-blown glass ice cycles that were made by Jack’s grandfather Joe Chastain, gold and silver ribbons and ornaments with motivational messages. Proceeds from the finished tree will support K-12 wrestlers in the Mountain Area. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star