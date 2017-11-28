Tim Johnson will be featured at the 6th annual Cowboy Christmas Concert on Dec. 10 at Oakhurst Lutheran Church. Concert times are 2:30 p.m. and 6:30.
Cowboy Christmas Concert Dec. 10

November 28, 2017 01:53 PM

The 6th annual Cowboy Christmas Concert will be held Dec. 10 at Oakhurst Lutheran Church. Concert times are 2:30 p.m. and 6:30.

Tim Johnson has put together another great Christmas concert. The concert will spotlight performances of four musicians - one of whom is Bobby Black, Steel Guitar Hall of Famer, who has played with Dolly Parton, Barbara Mandrell and countless others.

Tim Johnson will be spotlighted. He is the the 2007 Western Music Association Instrumentalist of the year and played for several years with the Sons of the San Joaquin. He plays a beautiful violin, but when he puts on his cowboy hat, he plays a sparks-flying fiddle.

The spotlight will also be turned on Candi Cobb who has played with Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Travis Tritt, John Denver, George Strait and Garth Brooks.

The fourth spotlight performance will be from Wendy LeBlanc, a professional harpist and instructor with the Wyndfall Conservatory. She performs with the Fresno Philharmonic and Tulare County Symphony. The band will be rounded out with Keith and Arnie Johnson, Cliff Neufeld and the ever popular Eddie Guzman on drums and vocals.

“Give yourself or someone else a great Christmas gift a ticket for the Cowboy Christmas Concert. Tickets are $20. They are available at Oakhurst Lutheran Church during the week from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., or call (559) 683-HOPE to reserve tickets.

“The 2:30 p.m. performance sells out quickly. So if you don’t want to drive in the dark, get your tickets now,” said Pastor David Sebastian.

