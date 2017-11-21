Free dental comes to Oakhurst

Five Mountain Area dentists will come together 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 1, to provide free dental services for families who do not have dental insurance and can not afford to see a dentist.
With the help of their hygienists, assistants and staff, Dr. Rodney Peter, Dr. Dennis Jones, Dr. Bob Brosi, Dr. Ryan Franklin, and Dr. Anna Marie Grady will offer free dental treatment.
Patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis and adults and children will be seen for a one-appointment procedure such as a filling, treating a toothache or performing an extraction.
Cleanings will be done only on children under the age of 14. Crowns, bridges, dentures or partials will not be available on this day, although minor repairs on dentures and partials will be done.
Jones started Free Dentistry Day 24 years ago and Peter joined in 7 years later.
“All the doctors and staff members feel very fortunate to be part of the mountain community and take this opportunity to thank the community for their support,” Peter said.
Cool Bean Cafe has donated complimentary coffee.
Peter’s office is located at 49255 Golden Oak Loop in Oakhurst, next door to Crab Cakes. Anyone with questions about dental procedures can call (559) 683-4544.
