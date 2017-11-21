Yosemite Bracebridge Dinners started in 1927

The Majestic Yosemite Hotel (formerly the Ahwahnee Hotel) will again offer the Bracebridge dinners.
Steeped in time-honored Renaissance-Era traditions, the Bracebridge dinners started in 1927. The elegant seven-course Bracebridge Dinner includes a sumptuous Old England Christmas feast of centuries past, traditional holiday festivities, and magical theatre performance originally directed by famed photographer Ansel Adams.
With 60 cast members dressed in 18th century finery and The Majestic Yosemite Hotel’s Dining Room transformed into “Squire Bracebridge,” this performance cloaked in Christmas pageantry tells the tale of Lord Neville of Bracebridge, his household and guests during the holidays, as inspired by Washington Irving’s Sketch Book.
Dates for this year’s dinners are Dec. 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, and 22.
Packages including accommodations for two, Bracebridge dinner, Great Lounge festivities with champagne bar, music and caroling, and professional portrait sitting for entire party start at $588 per night. The price for a single adult ticket for dinner party is $380.44, and for a single adult dinner ticket with photo package, $427.99.
Details: For tickets and reservations, visit www.travelyosemite.com or call (888) 413.8869.
NOTE: Yosemite Hospitality, a subsidiary of Aramark, operates lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreational activities, tours, interpretive programs, transportation, and service stations under contract with the U.S. Department of Interior.
