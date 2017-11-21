Calendar

News Briefs - Nov. 23 edition

November 21, 2017 11:52 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Bass Lake Tree Lighting Saturday

The 26th Annual Bass Lake Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade is 4:30 - 8:30 this Saturday in the Pines Village.

The event will include Holiday music from DJ Albert Figueroa, the electric parade, including the Yosemite High School Marching Band at 6 p.m., and the arrival of Santa courtesy of the Bass Lake Volunteer Fire Department. The tree lighting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m..

There will be a raffle for two shiny children’s bikes, and pictures with Santa.

The Holiday Craft Fair will be held Friday through Sunday in the Pines Resort Lakeview Room .

Details: (559) 642-3121.

Tenaya Lodge Tree Lighting

Sparkling lights and glittering ornaments ignite “oohs” and “ahhs” as Tenaya Lodge decks the halls at the grand tree lighting ceremony starting at 6 p.m., and the tree lighting at 6:45 p.m. this Saturday.

While munching cookies, sipping cocoa and rubbing elbows with Santa, guests can marvel as the lodge’s 35-foot tree is set aglow to the delight of all.

Tenaya’s tree is not only the biggest in Central California, it’s sustainably harvested, too. The lodge “tops off” a Douglas Fir each year so the rest of the tree can continue to grow for years to come.

Details: (559) 683-6555.

Breakfast with Santa Dec. 2

The popular Breakfast with Santa, presented by the Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis Club, is 7:30 -11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Oakhurst Community Center.

The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children age 5-12, and free for children under 5.

After breakfast, children will have the opportunity to visit Santa and receive a stuffed toy from members of the Mountain Bear Fan Club.

The event benefits the Children’s Museum of the Sierra.

Details: Mike Lindman, (209) 742-7843.

Coarsegold tree lighting

The Coarsegold Community Center is inviting the public to its Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m., Dec. 2, at the Coarsegold Community Center on Highway 41. The free event will give children a chance to talk with Santa, and there will be Christmas carols, a raffle, desserts, and the tree lighting ceremony. Hot soup and dinner rolls will be available for purchase.

Details: (559) 683-7953.

Christmas at Fresno Flats

Celebrate an old fashion Christmas at Fresno Flats Historic Village & Park, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3.

There will be four seating for the Country Tea ($12 per person) - 2, 3, 4, and 5 p.m..

The Sierra Historic Site Association’s annual Bake Sale will also be held that day.

Details: (559) 683-6570

Christmas Boutique

The Yosemite New Life Church of the Nazarene is holding a Christmas Boutique 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., from now through Dec. 23 on Tuesday - Saturday. There is plenty of donated Christmas items, including ornaments, garlands, wrapping paper and wreaths.

All proceeds benefit the church, located at 40390 Junction Dr., in Oakhurst.

Details: Pastor Dale Wohlgemuth, (559) 577-6029.

Photography classes

The Mariposa County Arts Council will offer F/STOP photography to Mariposa and Madera County residents 55 years of age and older. This free program consists of a series of five free digital photography workshops focused on the artistic elements of photography and is designed to promote creativity, self-expression, and increase comfort with digital technology.

The three five-week classes will be held in the Mariposa Room at Human Services (5362 Lemee Lane) from 2:30 - 4 p.m. starting Dec. 1, Feb. 2 and March 9.

Details: Arts Council’s website, mariposaartscouncil.org, (209) 966-3155, or phillips@mariposaartscouncil.org.

Oakhurst Democratic Club

The Oakhurst Democratic Club will hold its regular meeting on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Yosemite Gateway Restaurant in Oakhurst. A buffet breakfast will be available for $8 starting at 8:30 a.m., followed by an informative program at 9:15. The public is invited to attend.

Be Santa to a Senior

The California Highway Patrol in Oakhurst is participating in “Be a Santa to a Senior” in which the community is invited to stop by the office, pick an ornament from the tree and purchase a gift for an area senior citizen. These gifts will then be delivered to the Oakhurst Healthcare & Wellness Centre on Dec. 18.

The CHP is also participating in Toys for Tots, so you can drop off a new unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. All these toys remain within the Mountain Area.

Details: CHP Officer Kaci Lutz, (559) 658-6611.

