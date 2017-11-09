Yosemite National Park to Waive Entrance Fees for Veterans Day Weekend

Yosemite National Park will offer free admission to the public in honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12, 2017. This fee free weekend is offered to all park visitors in honor of current members, retired members, and reserve members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.
The National Park Service has honored Veterans Day as a fee free day since 2006. Waiving entrance fees on Veterans Day is one way the National Park Service works to show appreciation for the millions of men and women who fight to protect America’s great treasures, including Yosemite National Park.
Veterans Day falls on November 11th of every year. The holiday was created in remembrance of the signing of the armistice between Germany and the Allied nations at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. In 1954, the U.S. Congress approved November 11 as the day to honor all American veterans for their service to and sacrifices made for the United States.
The National Park Service also provides active duty military members and their dependents with a free annual national park pass, an $80 value. Permanently disabled veterans can receive a free lifetime Access Pass to all parks. These passes provide entrance to all national parks, national wildlife refuges, national forests, and other federal lands. Passes can be obtained at any national park that charges an entrance fee, including Yosemite.
Fees being waived for Veterans Day only include the fees associated with entrance into the park. All other fees associated with camping, lodging, or activities within the park still apply. The fee waiver is only valid for Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12, 2017.
The Yosemite Area Regional Transit System (YARTS) will be honoring Veterans and their families by offering free rides to Yosemite Valley on November 11 and 12. For schedules and more information, visit http://yarts.com/news/free-yarts-yosemite-november-11-12th/
For more information, and to plan your trip, visit www.nps.gov/yose
-NPS
