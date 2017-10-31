Community Calendar - Nov. 2 edition

BINGO
Coarsegold Community Center Bingo: Mondays: doors open 10 a.m., first game 12 noon; Wednesday evenings doors open 5:30 p.m., first game 6:30 p.m.; 3rd Saturday of the month doors open 10 a.m., first game 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 to February 22; bingo and burgers on Saturday. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Joe (559) 683-7953.
Senior Center Bingo: 12 noon Every Thursday and First two Saturdays; 49111 Cinder Lane - behind the Community Center, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 658-2200.
Bingo: Noon First Wednesday; 31944 Road 600, Raymond. Details: (559) 689-3341.
BUSINESS NETWORKING
Women in Business - sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce: Noon Second Tuesday; networking with business leaders, owners and managers. Call for location and schedule, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7766, oakhurstchamber.com.
CAR CLUBS
Southern High Sierra Corvettes: 6 p.m. social hour, meeting starts at 7 p.m. Second Wednesday; southernhighsierracorvettes.com. Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Nolan (559) 877-7766.
CLUBS
North Fork Women’s Club: 10 a.m. First Wednesday; scholarship funding for women. Mill Site meeting room, 57839 Road 225, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-6554.
Sierra Mountain Quilters Association: 6 p.m. First Thursday; Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: sierramountainquilters.org.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Carol George at email: edncarol@sti.net.
Coarsegold 4-H Meeting: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. second (except July and August) Thursday; refreshments available. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Pat (559) 683-5149.
Night MOPS “Mothers of preschooler’s” of Oakhurst: 6 - 8 p.m. Second Thursday; Brunch and childcare are provided. Every mother with children 0-5 years is welcome to join for support and encouragement. Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-6742.
Mountain Bear Fan Club: 11:30 a.m.; Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst.
DANCING
Gold Dust Dancers - Square & Line Dancing: 6 p.m. Wednesdays; line dancing 6-7 p.m., donation $2 per week. Square dance class for beginners, 7 - 8:15 p.m. Plus dancing 8:15 - 9:30 p.m., donation $5 a week. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. golddustdancers.com. Details: (559) 692-2145 or (559) 868-3319.
ETC.
Baha’i’s of the Mountain Area: 7 p.m. Third Wednesday of the month ; discussion on topics: Elimination of Prejudice, Life after Death, Equality of Men and Women. Yosemite Bank community room, Oakhurst. Details: Don Reed (559) 683-7702 or bahai.us.
Jazzercise: 5:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday ; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Gerri (559) 641-8570.
Community Meal : 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Whittenburg Hall, lower level. New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. newcommunityumc.net. Details: (559) 683-2652.
Friday Night Dinner at The Elks : cocktails 4:30 p.m. and dinner 6 p.m. Fridays; call for weekly menu choices. Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41 & Road 222, Oakhurst. Make reservations by Wednesday, children 8 and under eat free and 9 to 12 half price. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Writing in the Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Every Monday ; All levels. Join us and Write! Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-4838.
Planning for your pet ... if your pet outlives you: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, November 5; Free presentation for pet lovers (not selling anything). Have you made a plan for your pets should they outlive you? Information and resources to make your plan for your pet. Oakhurst Library, Community Room, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Kimberly (805)245-0730, kimmert2001@yahoo.com.
242nd Birthday of the Marine Corps: 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. ceremonial cake cutting followed by dinner Friday, November 10; Griswold Mountain Detachment of the Marine Corps League sponsoring this event. Dinner choices: Bacon-wrapped beef filets, Salmon or Vegetarian (upon request only). Dress: semi-formal or military uniform. ECCO, 43803 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $35. Details: Ralph Capone (559) 642-6033.
‘Live Your Dream’ College Grants available from Soroptimist International of The Sierras: Wednesday, November 15; This program provides cash grants for women seeking to improve their lives with the help of additional education and training. To see if you are eligible and to apply visit www.soroptimist.org/awards/apply.html. Details: SISierras@Soroptimist.net, SoroptimistofTheSierras2.org.
FOOD BANK
Coarsegold Historic Village: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 35300 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
North Fork - Grace Community Church: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Fourth Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Our Lady of the Sierra: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Third Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so there may not be enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Raymond Community Church: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. First Tuesday; fresh and perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. Community Church - 325505 Road 600, Raymond. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
FUN & GAMES
Oakhurst Petanque Club: 9 a.m. Saturdays; oakhurstpetanque.org. Behind Oakhurst Elementary School on School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free. Details: Tish (559) 683-6540.
Play Bridge: 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays ; United Methodist Church, Whittenburg Hall, 49223 Road 426, Oakhurst. Details: Paul (559) 658-8952.
FUNDRAISERS
Pancake Breakfast : 7 - 11 a.m. Last Saturday of the month ; All you can eat pancakes and eggs or biscuits and gravy. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. $5. Details: Joe (559) 683-1443.
Spaghetti dinner - Our Lady of the Sierra : 5 - 7 p.m. First Friday; monthly dinner prepared by the Knights of Columbus. All you can eat includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. $7.50 adults, youth 18 and under $4, families $20. Details: (559) 760-7406.
Annual Native Plant Sale - Mariposa County Resource Conservation District: 8 a.m. - noon Saturday, October 28 and Saturday November 4 ; The MCRCD invites all residents to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their home landscaping with attractive, habitat-enriching plants suited for this area. Information, advice and assistance will be available to buyers. Ag building at the Mariposa Fairgrounds, Mariposa. Prices of most species will be $10, except for Redbud at $12 and Flannel Bush at $13. Details: (209)966-3431 ext. 013, or mariposacountyrcd@gmail.com.
Chili Cookoff - Soroptimist International of the Sierras: 5 - 9 p.m. Saturday, November 4; Live music, Gift Raffles, South Gate Brewing Co beer and a variety of wine available. Coarsegold Community Center, Coarsegold. Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com, Event meals $20, Kids meals $5 (10 and under). Details: SISierras@soroptimist.net.
Clark Family and the Elks Rig Runners are preparing their award winning BBQ Rib Dinner: No host cocktails: 5 p.m., Dinner: 6 p.m. Saturday, November 4; Enjoy delicious BBQ ribs, mac & cheese, salad, garlic bread. Proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Elks Lodge. Reservations required by 10/27. Elk’s Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $15, Kids 9-12 $7.50, Kids * and under Free. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Tables and Taters Luncheon - MCW - Mountain Community Women: 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 6; See beautifully designed table settings and enjoy a tater lunch with friends and neighbors. All proceeds benefit the community center and it’s kitchen. Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. tickets $15. Details: Marilyn (559) 642-2766.
Oakhurst Lutheran Women’s Soup/Salad Luncheon Cookie Walk and Gift Basket Raffle: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, November 10; Homemade baked goods and cookie walk. All profits go to Women’s Mission Projects. Oakhurst Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Rd, Oakhurst.
Veterans’ Annual Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner -- Oakhurst Elks Lodge #2724: No Host cocktails: 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Friday, November 10; Enjoy all-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad and garlic bread. Everyone is welcome. Participate in our Queen of Hearts promotion. There will be music and dancing. Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41& Road 222, Oakhurst. $12 *Veterans eat Free, Children 9-12 $6, Kids 8 and under Free. Details: Reservations by 11/8 (559) 683-2717.
Annual Holiday Boutique held by Our Lady of the Sierra Women’s Guild: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, November 11; Art and crafts, cookie walk, door prizes and complimentary refreshments 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. $5, soup and salad lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.. Details: (559)760-1838.
Holiday Boutique held by Ladies of the Lakes Women’s Club: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, November 11; Over 60 artists, crafters and vendors. Enjoy “Connie’s Famous Hot Dog Booth,” the “LOL Holiday Bake Sale” or lunch at the Blue Heron Restaurant. Raffle, including quilt(s) made by the YLP Rippits. YLP Club House, 30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway, YLP Coarsegold. Details: Rebecca Brannon rbrannon53@gmail.com.
GALLERIES
21st Annual Gold Rush Art Show and Sale: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, October 23 to November 5; Cash prizes will be awarded. All media is welcome. Entry form may be obtained by going to www.sierraartistsgallery.com. Hwy. 140 and 6th street, Mariposa. Details: (209) 966-2284.
GARDENING
Manzanita Garden Club: 10 a.m. Second Thursday; Special demos and speakers monthly Meet at members homes, Oakhurst. Details: Catana Hawkins (559) 683-0855.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE
16th Annual Christmas Boutique - Christ Church: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18; Christ Church women and friends work together year-round making our popular shopping totes, holiday linens, quilted and needlework crafts, Christmas decorations, food gifts, plus a huge variety of artisan wooden handcrafts, many beautiful still-life accents painted by local artist and more. Proceeds shared with local groups to help meet the needs of the community. Oakhurst Masonic Lodge, 40216 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. $8 prepaid, $10 at the door. Details: Peggy (559)683-4195 or Diane (559)877-6401 www.marthasmarket.net.
MEETINGS
TOPS (take off pounds sensibly): 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Weight support group. Promise Land bldg., Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Val Stocker (559) 760-1177.
Oakhurst Elks Lodge - 2724 : 7 p.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Oakhurst Women’s Fellowship: Noon, First Wednesday; speakers, music, door prizes and fun. Sweetwater Steak House, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $11 inclusive. Details: (559) 642-4872.
Sierra Lodge - Free and Accepted Masons - 788: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; dinners - 3rd Friday of each month. 40216 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Darren Stearns (559) 642-4513.
Woodcarvers - Central Sierra Woodcarvers: 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. Thursdays; beginners to advanced. Tools available. Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Larry Smith (559) 906-4198, email woodtat@icloud.com.
Madera Oversight Coalition General Meeting (MOC): 6 p.m. Second Monday; our goal is to inform the public and discuss county wide issues that can cost us all money ($) and encourage responsible growth. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. info@moc1.org. Details: (559) 868-4400.
Coarsegold Resource Conservation District: 9 a.m. Fourth Thursday; North Fork Mill site on Road 225, CDC Conference Room, North Fork. Details: (559) 642-3263.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Carol George at email: edncarol@sti.net.
Oakhurst Sewer Advisory - MD22A: 8:30 a.m. First Wednesday; discussing Oakhurst Sewer and Water issues. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-5757.
Madera Regional Water Management Group: 1:30 p.m. Second Monday; discussing all water issues in Madera County. rotating locations, Oakhurst. Details: and location (559) 642-7788.
LDS - Family History Center: Training Class: February 21st at noon. Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Wednesday evening 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ; Genealogical Research. LDS Church, 49969 School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free Genealogy class. Details: kab@sti.net or (559) 683-8878.
MCW - Mountain Community Women : Social at 9:30 and meeting starts at 10 a.m. First Monday of every month ; Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: Kathy Posey (559) 641-6572 or mountaincommunitywomen.com.
Men’s Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. First Saturday; Great food, music and fellowship. Sierra Pines Church, 40855 Covey Court, Highway 49, Oakhurst. $5 donation. First timers eat free..
Sierra Freepackers - Backcountry Horsemen of California : 6:30 p.m. Third Tuesday; discuss work parties, trail rides, volunteer projects. See FB: Sierra Freepackers. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 658-7563.
Meatless Mondays and Beyond: 5:45 p.m. Third Monday; We welcome everyone who is interested in learning about plant based eating or in finding out ways to shift their food choices. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Free. Details: RSVP, Kimberly (805) 245-0730, www.meetup.com/Meatless-Mondays-and-Beyond.
Mountain Area Conservative Forum: 6:30 p.m. Third Tuesday; Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-4921 or macf@sti.net.
MUSIC
Voices of the Sierra : 2 - 4 p.m. First and Third Sundays; a chapter of the Threshold Choir that sings secular songs of comfort to those near the end of their life. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 345-5034.
Musical performance honoring veterans: 9:00 a.m. Thursday, November 9; Rivergold First and Second Grade students will honor Veterans with a musical performance. We will greet local Veterans beginning at 8:30 that morning in our Staff Lounge. Please invite any Soldiers and/or Veterans you may know so that we may honor their service to our country. Rivergold School, Coarsegold.
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Raymond-Knowles School Veterans Day Run: 9 a.m. Friday, November 10; 1Mile and 5K course(1 Mile course is wheelchair accessible)Participants will be splashed with red and blue color along the course. The fun run will be chip timed for more serious runners. All proceeds will go to benefit the Fisher House Foundation 31828 Road 600, Raymond. Ages 5-13 $10 Ages 14+ $20 (fees increase by $5 after November 1st). Details: Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Raymond/RKSVeteransDayRun.
SCOUTS
Boy Scout Troop - 316: 6:30 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: George Stillman (559) 642-7683.
Boy Scout Troop - 357: 7 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Scout Building, North Fork. Details: Dave Smith (559) 877-2186.
Cub Scout Troop 314: 6 p.m. Tuesdays; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) Rivergold School, Coarsegold. Details: Den Leader Tim McGrew (559) 760-3369.
Girl Scouts Central California South Troop 3702: First and Third Tuesdays; , Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-0429.
Boy Scout Troop - 341: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; boys ages 11 (or 6th grade) to 17. Oak Creek Intermediate (OCI), Oakhurst. www.bsaoaktroop341.org. Details: Ben Kenison (559) 676-2335.
Royal Rangers - Outpost 242: Wednesdays; boys ages 5-18. Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Andy Clendenning (559) 683-8760.
Cub Scout Pack - 341: 6 p.m. Last Thursday; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) weekly Den locations vary, Oakhurst. Details: Larry Jeffries (559) 658-5292.
SELF-HELP GROUPS
Alanon: Tuesday 6 p.m. and Friday noon; New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:45 p.m. dinner and 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesdays; find freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. North Fork Christian Center, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-4251.
Alcoholics Anonymous : meetings in all mountain areas daily ; , Oakhurst. Details: visit: oakhurstaa.org, (559) 683-1662.
Narcotics Anonymous : 7 p.m. Fridays; Grace Community Church, 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Details: Maureen Schulte (559)877-4858.
SENIOR PROGRAMS
Coarsegold - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, Coarsegold. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jeri (559) 683-7953.
North Fork - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, North Fork. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jamie Flippen (559) 877-2346.
Oakhurst - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; . Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Brendan Drew (559) 683-3811.
Caregiver Respite Group : 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; take a break while your (alzheimers/dementia/elderly/disabled) family member enjoys a structured day of activities, socialization and personal care. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $15 includes lunch. Details: Jennie (559) 658-8227 or Barbara (559) 683-6474.
Creative Writing, Memoir Class: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Fridays; Join us, we are looking for “new” blood. Class runs the normal school year. Come enjoy writing your life story. No fee, no college credit. Instructor Joyce Struhr. Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Joyce Stuhr (559) 683-5494.
SERVICE CLUBS
Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis: Noon Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Vicki Burkhalter (559) 683-5854.
Oakhurst Sierra Rotary: Noon Wednesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Dr. Bob Brosi.
Soroptimist International of the Sierras: 12 noon, First and Third Thursdays; Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Details: President Joelle Leder at SISierras@Soroptimist.net, SoroptimistofTheSierras2.org.
Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club: 7 a.m. Tuesdays; Pop’s Restaurant, Hwy 41 at Stagecoach Road., Oakhurst. Details: President John Honnette (559) 859-7800.
Bass Lake Lions: 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Wednesdays; President Anthony (Tony) King Ducey’s Restaurant, Bass Lake. Details: basslakelions.org.
Sierra Lions Club: 6 p.m. First and Third Wednesdays; President Tom Heather Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: sierralionsclub.org.
SINGLES
Senior Singles Dining Club - 55+: 5 p.m. Second Thursday; November 9th dinner is at El Cid Mexican Cuisine, 41939 Highway 41, 41, Oakhurst. Dinner at a different local restaurant every month, Oakhurst. Details: Reservations (559) 760-8372.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Helping Hands Pregnancy and Parenting Center: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Thursday ; pregnancy test and Earn While your Learn parenting classes - Baby Bucks to shop in the boutique. Mon - Thurs. 10-4 p.m. 40356 Oak Park Way, Suite A & B, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Kenya (559) 642-2229.
Chronic Illness Group: 10 a.m. First and Third Thursday; anyone suffering from chronic illness including cancer, diabetes, Fibromyalgia, I.B.S. or chronic back pain. We share, support and occasionally do mild exercise. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Mary Nelsen (559) 658-1394.
Mommy Time - Support: 1:30 - 3 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m.) First Wednesday; support, information and education for moms and moms-to-be. Sponsored by Natural Instincts Community Birth Collective. North Fork Studio, North Fork. Free. Details: Jenny (559) 240-4370.
Gambling Problems - Free Counseling: sessions offered Monday - Saturday; do you or someone you know have a gambling problem? Individual or family counseling is available with an authorized treatment provider, trained through the office of Problem Gambling and UCLA. , Oakhurst. Free. Details: Licensed Clinician, David Johnson (559) 707-9212.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s support group: 10 - 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; support group for individuals caring for persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia supported by Valley Caregivers. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (800) 541-8614 or Carol Breit (559) 683-4045.
VETERANS ACTIVITIES
Caring Veterans of America: 9 a.m. Second Wednesday; Hitching Post - Hwy. 49, Ahwahnee. Details: Commander Terry Cole (559) 658-8939.
American Legion - Post 110: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Third Thursday; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1215.
Marine Corps League, Griswold Mountain Detachment - 1121: 9:30 a.m. Second Saturday; 40045 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Jim Winney (559) 658-2062.
VFW Post 8743: 11 a.m. Second Saturday; Positive Living Center, 40045 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Powell (559) 658-5182.
VOLUNTEER GROUPS
EMC - SPCA: 5:30 p.m. Second Tuesday; if you love animals and would like to help. The Cat’s Meow, 40315 Junction Dr. Suite C, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-6611.
WORKSHOP
“Discovering and Defining Personal Mythos”: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, November 11; Using various tools (guided imagery, journaling, meditation) begin to identify Archetypes that are the basis of your personal belief systems. Snacks provided or bring your own lunch. 42392 Road 222, Oakhurst. $45. Details: Sign up at www.onetribeglobal.org.
