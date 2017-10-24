GCT production will feature songs from 21 Broadway musicals

If you like Broadway musicals, you’re going to love the next Golden Chain Theatre production featuring 26 memorable songs from 21 Broadway hits spanning 100 years, including South Pacific, Guys and Dolls, Grease, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Hair and Mama Mia.
Another Opening, Another Show opens Friday with nine performances every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 12.
The directors are George and Melinda Rich, with James Mierkey serving as music director and Jennifer Janine as artistic director.
“When we were picking songs for the show we were instantly excited,” said George Rich, adding “but we also understood the insane amount of work that goes with the scope and magnitude of this show.”
“We are so thankful to the commitment and hard work of our amazing 44-member cast and all their singing and dancing talents,” Melinda said. “Cast members range in age from 8 to 80, and I am very proud of each and every one of them.”
Cast member Miranda Simonich said one of her favorite songs in the show is You’re the One That I Want from Grease (1971).
“Grease was a huge favorite of mine in my early teens and I love watching all of the kids that age, especially my stepson, really get into it,” Simonich said. “My other favorite is a ballad mash-up featuring songs from Oliver (Where Is Love - 1960), Les Miserable (Castle on a Cloud - 1980), and Sweeney Todd (Not While I’m Around - 1979). It’s done by three incredibly talented youngsters and it has me tearing up every time.”
Simonich said the show is special, not only because it features a huge variety of fabulous songs from incredible shows, but it brings together a wonderful group of people of all ages, interests, and walks of life and allows them to pay tribute to a common love ... musical theatre.
“I would encourage everyone to come see this production because there truly is something for everyone,” Simonich said. “Prefer classic musicals? We’ve got that covered. Modern musicals more your speed? We’ve got that, too. This high energy show will entertain you from beginning to end.”
Amber Persson, a talented 16-year-old sophomore at Yosemite High School who first performed on the Golden Chain Theatre stage as a third-grader, said one of her favorite songs from the show is Newsies from King of New York (2011).
“It’s such an upbeat and spirited song that everyone can find joy in,’ Persson said.
She also likes the three-ballad arrangement Simonich referred to (from Oliver, Les Miserables, and Sweeney Todd) “because these songs are beautiful separately, but when put together they really create a masterpiece. It’s simple, with no major choreography, which helps us focus on the emotion.”
Persson promises a fun and entertaining night for those who attend one of the shows.
“It’s just a really fun night to spend singing along and watching numbers that will make you smile, and number that will make you tear up,’ Persson said.
“The talent is wonderful, and the show is among the most fun, the most enchanting, the most special I’ve ever witnessed,” Janine said. “Another Opening, Another Show will be a magical night that is a must-see.”
Details: Another Opening, Another Show, Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst - Rating PG - General admission $12 - military, student and seniors discounted - www.goldenchaintheatre.org - (559) 683-7112.
