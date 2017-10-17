News Briefs - October 19 edition

Soroptimist Chili Cookoff
The Soroptimist International of The Sierras Chili Cookoff will be held 5-9 p.m., Saturday, Nov.4, at the Coarsegold Community Center.
Tickets are $20 each and include chili tasting and a bowl of chili, cornbread and dessert, 1 raffle ticket, and a soda.
Tickets are available from any Soroptimist member or Michele Shockley, event chairperson at (559) 658-1803, online at sisierras@soroptimist.net.
A Pale Horse Rides
Have you ever felt uneasy about organized religion, or felt betrayed by what you hear on the news about religion throughout the world? Did you know the Bible has predicted this would happen? The Oakhurst Seventh-day Adventist Church (50690 Road 426) will host a live Bible seminar entitled, “A Pale Horse Rides” to address these concerns 7 p.m., Oct. 27, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Oct. 28. All are welcome to attend.
Details: PaleHorseRides.com or 800-297-9071.
Origami workshop
The Oakhurst Branch Library will offer a special workshop in which Carla Hyatt will teach participants how to make an origami Christmas wreath and Santa Claus.
The free workshop, sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Library, will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon, Oct. 28, at the library. The event is open to all ages, however it it is not recommended for those under 10. All supplies will be provided. Details: (559) 683-4838, or www.oakhurstfobl.com.
Hyatt will also present the same workshop later in the day, 1:30 - 3 p.m., at the North Fork library. Details: (559) 877-2387.
Halloween party at the Elks
Celebrate Halloween at the Elks Lodge, Oct. 27. The lodge opens at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6. Cost $19, $17 with reservations; menu of steaks cooked to order, baked potato, salad, bread and dessert. Children under 8 free, and children 9-12, $6; menu of hot dogs and dessert.
Along with dinner, there will be dancing, costume prizes for best children and adults, and queen of hearts contest.
Reservations by Oct. 25, (559) 683-2717.
JESUS Film
The JESUS Film, a 1979 biblical drama depicting the life of Jesus Christ will be shown 6 p.m., Oct. 29, at the Yosemite New Life Church of the Nazarene (40390 Junction Drive, Oakhurst). At the church’s morning service at 10:30 a.m., Bonnie Kee of Pismo Beach will talk about her experiences as a JESUS Film team member, and later that evening, at 5 p.m., a tri-tip barbecue dinner with a $5 donation will be held.
The JESUS Film is the most accurate depiction of the life of Jesus every produced. It was filed in 1978 at more than 200 locations in Israel and the Middle East, with a cast of more than 5,000, and nearly every word spoken by Jesus taken directly from scripture.
Details: Pastor Dale Wohlgemuth, (559) 577-6029.
Pet planning
A free presentation on Planning for your Pet if your Pet Outlives you will be given 1- p.m., Nov. 5, in the community room of the Oakhurst Library. Information and resources will be offered to help plan for your furry friend.
Details: Kimberly Thompson, (805) 245-0730, or kimmert2001@yahoo.com.
Book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a collectible book sale 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct. 21 at the library. Adult hardcovers $2 and up, children’s $1 and up, and paperbacks 50 cents and up.
All proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Library
Details: (559) 683-7552.
McClintock at Town Hall
Congressman Tom McClintock, 4th District, will hold a town hall meeting, 6 p.m., Oct. 19, in the Minarets High School gym.
Hot Rod show
Mariposa Yosemite Hot Rod Custom Car Show will be held Oct. 20-21. Cruise night runs 5 p.m. to dark on Friday, and show hours are 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday. Along with cars, there will be food, music, goody bags and vendors. Special guest Horny Mike from Count’s Kustoms.
Pre-register at www.MariposaCarShow. com, info@mariposacarshow.com, or (209) 966-2456.
Grand Grapes Celebration
The 33rd Grand Grapes Celebration offers a month of wine and culinary events, Nov. 5 - Dec. 1. Features are six two-and-three day sessions throughout November, with wine-tasting seminars, mix and mingles with winemakers, as well as a gala at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel with a five-course dinner with wine pairings.
Lodging packages begin at $280 per night/per person (double occupancy). Dinner tickets only are $199, including admission to the dinner, access to tastings and opening reception.
Tickets and reservations: www.travelyosemite.com or (888) 413-8869.
Democratic Club meeting
The next meeting of the Oakhurst Democratic Club will be held Nov. 4 at the Best Western Plus Yosemite on Highway 41. An “All You Can Eat” hot breakfast buffet for $8 will be available at 8:30 a.m., with the meeting and program starting at 9:30.
Guest speaker Tony Krizan, Sierra Star columnist, adventurer, author, and photographer will share his 30 years of experience hiking the Sierra-Nevada. He will present “Lost Over the Sierra” – with visual highlights from four separate expeditions into remote regions of Kings Canyon searching for five missing P-40 Tomahawk fighter planes that disappeared in a World War Two training exercise on October 24, 1941.
The public is invited regardless of party affiliation. Local history enthusiasts are particularly encouraged to attend.
County ranked No. 10
For 2016, the gross value of agricultural production in Madera County was $1.8 billion, a 9.81% decrease from 2015 production. The county is now ranked No. 10 among the 58 California counties in total agricultural production.
Almonds (nut meats and hulls) retained the top crop rank for the seventh year in a row, with a value of $593 million ($787 million in 2015). Milk overtook grapes for the No. 2 spot, with a value of $272 million, and grapes claimed the No. 3 spot with a value of $271 million . Pistachios and cattle and calves came in at the No 4 and No. 5.
The 2016 Madera County Crop and Livestock report can be viewed and downloaded at:www.madera-county.com/index.php/publications/crop-reports .
