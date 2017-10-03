Fall wines featured this Saturday

To celebrate fall, the Madera Wine Trail is hosting Fall Favorite Wine tastings this Saturday (Oct. 7).
Participating wineries include Idle Hour in Oakhurst, Westbrook in O’Neals, Fasi in Friant, and Madera wineries Golden Valley, San Joaquin, Birdstone, Ficklin, Papagni, Toca, and Quady.
All the wineries will provide production information, with winemakers available to discuss the techniques that go behind making these award-winning wines.
Some wineries offer food and treats to pair with the libations.
Guests visiting the major Wine Trail Weekend events in February, May and November will receive “passports” to the next Wine Showcase Day. The passport is to taste wine for no charge at any upcoming Wine Showcase Day at participating wineries.
The Wine Trail’s “Holiday Spirit Weekend,” from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12, could be the perfect opportunity to get a passport. Staff invite the public to start off the holiday season on the Wine Trail, where the public will enjoy wine tasting at participating wineries, live music, food, and specialty gift shopping.
Passports may be reused at any Wine Showcase Day. Passports for wine tasting can be purchased for $5 in advance only online. Passports and tickets include wine tasting at all participating wineries, on the featured wine varietal only.
Madera County has a long tradition producing wine and is one of the oldest grape growing regions in America.
Details: www.MaderaWineTrail.com or contact Therese Williams at therese@yosemitethisyear.com, 1-805-705-3733.
