Calendar

North Fork Boosters to host fundraising Granite Gambler poker run

September 21, 2017 11:14 AM

The North Fork Booster Club will host a motorcycle poker run, known as the Granite Gambler, on Sept. 30, to raise funds for a new gas range at the North Fork Town Hall.

The day starts at the town hall (33060 Road 228) with a pancake breakfast served by the North Fork Lions Club, then follows an 80-plus-mile route through the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. After that, the run returns to the town hall for a tri-tip dinner, raffles, bar, and live music by the Nicholas Mudd Band.

Card stops include locations in Auberry, Tollhouse, Clovis, and North Fork.

Tickets are $40 per rider and $25 per passenger, which includes the breakfast and dinner as well as a raffle ticket. A $500 prize will be given for the high hand, and $250 for the low.

Details: www.granitegambler.com.

Staff report

