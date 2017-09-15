File Photo Sierra Star
Preview exhibit for Sierra Art Trails rescheduled for Sept. 23

September 15, 2017 7:10 AM

The Sierra Art Trails Preview Exhibit has been rescheduled for 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Gallery Row in Oakhurst.

The exhibit will have an original piece from every participating artist on the trail. It was rescheduled due to the Railroad Fire and Mission Fire burning in the area.

The exhibit will be open to the public 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but is closed on Tuesdays. Gallery Row is located at 40982 Highway 41.

An Open Studio Tour for the Sierra Art Trails will begin on Sunday, Sept. 29 and run until Oct. 1.

The art trails catalog can also be ordered online.

Details: 658-8844, www.sierraarttrails.org.

Staff report

