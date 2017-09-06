GCT celebrates 50 years of entertainment - Big fundraiser Saturday night

Part of the cast from the first melodrama production by the Golden Chain Theatre, The Drunkard, as reported in the July 4, 1968 Sierra Star, from left, Glenn Baker, Vivian Sherrell, Hugh Delaney, Dexil Rold, and Henry Gale. In honor of the GCT’s 50th Anniversary, The Drunkard was brought back to the stage this past June. Sierra Star Archives