Entries sought for ‘Birds in a Changing World’ art show

A juried art exhibit, Birds in a Changing World, is a natural blend of the missions of two Mountain Area nonprofit organizations. Yosemite Audubon focuses on birds and their habitats, conserving and restoring natural ecosystems, and on educating and inspiring others to help protect them, and Sierra Art Trails is dedicated to promoting artists and artisans, art education, and cultural tourism.
Philosophy and Approach
Submissions for “AVIAN: Birds in a Changing World” must focus on birds and their environment. It is important to note that while the exhibit takes place in the California Central Sierra region, submissions may address bird species and their environments worldwide, not just particular to this area.
Works may or may not include beautiful depictions of birds. Works addressing issues critical to our times are encouraged. For example hunting, domestication, pollution, climate change or other causes of bird endangerment.
Organizers say it might be helpful to approach environmental concerns through images of birds that give both hope and concern, for example; birds that are healthy and free in their natural habitat, birds struggling in a compromised habitat, or birds adapting to new niches as their environment changes.
$2,000 in cash awards will be announced at the Dec. 9 opening reception at Gallery 5 in Oakhurst.
Submission Guidelines
The exhibit is open to artists living in North America, including the United States, Canada, Mexico and Central America.
The exhibit is open to original works only by visual artists and artisans working in all media including but not limited to: oil & acrylic painting, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, printmaking, photography, digital art, drawing, textile art, glass, jewelry, ceramics, and sculpture. No film, video, interactive media or performance.
Entry is through Online Juried Shows - www.onlinejuriedshows.com/Default.aspx?OJSID=14866. Submission deadline is Sunday, Oct. 8.
About Yosemite Area Audubon
The Yosemite Area Audubon Society is a chapter of the National Audubon Society and Audubon California, covering Mariposa and Eastern Madera counties. The Audubon mission is to conserve and restore natural ecosystems, focusing on birds, other wildlife, and their habitats for the benefit of humanity and the earth’s biological diversity.
Details: www.yosemiteaudubon.org/
About Sierra Art Trails
Sierra Art Trails is dedicated to supporting working artists and artisans by promoting their work, fostering art education in the area, and establishing a reputation for the region as an arts destination. Each year, the organization produces the Sierra Art Trails Open Studio Tour (Sept. 29 - Oct. 1).
Sierra Art Trails also presents annual awards to artists and art organizations, raises funds for school art programs and public arts, and offers a unique student sponsorship program.
Details: www.sierraarttrails.org
Gallery 5 is located at Yosemite Gateway Gallery Row in Oakhurst. The gallery is dedicated to offering unique rotating exhibits, workshops and events that promote the arts in the area. Gallery 5 is sponsored by “Visit Yosemite Madera County.”
Anyone interested in being a sponsor for this exhibit, call or email: Gallery 5, 40982 Highway 41, Suite 5, Oakhurst, CA 93644 - (559) 683-5551 - Email info@SierraArtTrails.org - Facebook at: facebook.com/yosemitegallery5.
Yosemite Area Audubon / Sierra Art Trails
Comments