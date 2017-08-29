News Briefs - August 31 edition

Fires continue to burn in Yosemite
Two fires continued to billow smoke into the skies of Oakhurst and other areas through the week.
The South Fork Fire, about a mile east of Wawona, was estimated at 5,191 acres Monday, with 44% contained. Some 101 personnel were assigned to fight the blaze. The cause of the fire, which started Aug. 13, is under investigation.
The Empire Fire, located near Glacier Point Road, was estimated at 4,125 acres and 40% contained Tuesday, and was being allowed to burn naturally in a fire-adapted wilderness area to strengthen the area’s ecosystem, officials said. The fire started on July 31 from a lightning strike.
Both fires forced the temporary closure of Glacier Point Road on Tuesday morning, with no estimate given on its reopening.
Smoky conditions, a regular sight from both blazes, were expected to continue as temperatures reached into the triple digits with low humidity. Those with sensitivity to smoke are advised to consult their physicians, and remain inside with the windows closed.
Details: (209) 379-1493, yose_fire_info@nps.gov.
Mariposa County Fair this weekend
The Mariposa County Fair opens its four-day run this Friday with the grounds opening at noon.
A carnival, magic and juggling shows, Sadie the Balloon Lady, dachshund and stick horse races, and the ultimate cowboy and cowgirl contests are just a few of the activities that will provide old-fashioned fun for the young and young-at-heart.
A parade, at 11 a.m., Saturday, will run through downtown, and the rodeo - complete with bull riding, calf roping, girl’s barrel racing, and team roping - will be held later that evening at 8 p.m. in the Goldbowl.
Tickets run $10 for adults 12 and up, $5 for kids 11 and under for a daily pass; $30 for adults and $12 for kids to go all four days, and in the grandstands, $15 for box seats at the derby, $12 for the rodeo, and $12 for general seats at the derby and $10 for the rodeo.
Details: www.mariposafair.com.
Support our firefighters
The Ladies of the Lakes Women’s Club will hold a rigatoni dinner to support the YLP Station #10 Volunteer Fire Department, 5 - 7 p.m., Sept. 26, in the Yosemite Lakes Park clubhouse. Adults are $12, children 5-12 years of age, $5 and those under 5 are free.
You can dine in the clubhouse or get the meal to go. Complementing the rigatoni (vegetarian available) is salad, garlic bread, ice tea, lemonade and dessert. Take-out meals do not include drinks.
There will also be a raffle and music by D.J. Albert.
Payment by cash or check only.
Grants available
The Madera Vintners Association is currently inviting applicants pursuing a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Viticulture or Enology at California State University, Fresno to apply for two available grants for $2,500 each.
A board member from the Madera Vintners Association noted that it is a wonderful opportunity for two students to receive the grant to further their experience and education in Viticulture or Enology. The two students who receive the award for 2017 will be recognized at the Madera Vintners Association California Wine Month event on Sept.15.
The 2018 application can be downloaded at www.maderawinetrail.com/scholarships.htm
Application deadline is November 20, 2017.
Mariposa Farm and Ranch Tour
The 11th Annual Mariposa Farm and Ranch Tour will be held from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 30.
Four locations, ranging from Triangle Road to Cathey’s Valley, will show off a farm, garden, or vineyard, and another will demonstrate team roping.
Details: Kris Casto, (209) 377-8023, Susan Labozetta, slabozetta@gmail.com.
Sierra Art Trails exhibit
The Sierra Art Trails will have its preview exhibit at Stellar Gallery in Oakhurst this weekend, where every participating artist will have an original work on display and up for sale.
The preview exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a Gala Reception on Sept. 9. The gallery is located at 40982 Highway 41 in Oakhurst.
Details: (559) 658-8844, www.sierraarttrails.org.
Bass Lake Home Tour Sept. 9
The 11th Annual Bass Lake Home Tour, sponsored by the Bass Lake Lions Club along with Bass Lake Realty, will take place 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.
Self-guided tours will begin in The Pines Village at Bass Lake beside the Bass Lake Realty office. The Lions Club will prepare and serve lunch, included in the price, for tour participants from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Bass Lake Home Tour was proposed as a way for the Lions Club to continue funding its charitable activities. Proceeds from this year’s tour will benefit the people affected by the Detwiler Fire.
Advance ticket price of $20 per person (adults only) is available from any Bass Lake Lions Club member, or from the Bass Lake Realty office in The Pines Village. Tickets are $25 per person on the day of the event.
Details: Bass Lake Realty, (559) 642-3600.
