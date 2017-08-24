Submitted photo
Car show to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst Saturday

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a free car show, and car wash, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst will be held in the Sierra Star parking lot, 49165 Road 426.

Classic cars will be on display during the free event, with prizes, raffles, vendors, and food booths. All proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club. The first 25 participants will receive a goodie bag and dash plaque.

All spectators will also be able to vote for the best car in show.

Details: Lanie Suderman, (559) 760-1372, laniesuderman@yahoo.com.

