15th Annual Patriot Day will be held at Badger Stadium

The Commander of the California Air National Guard, Brigadier General Clay L. Garrison, will be the keynote speaker at the 15th Annual Sierra Tel Patriot Day, 9 a.m, Sept. 11 at Badger Stadium at Yosemite High School.
The event was moved to the high school last year to make it easy for the 700 students, teachers, and staff to attend.
“The veterans who have attended every year said it was the best event yet and meant so much more to them having the students participate,” said Sierra Tel Public Relations Supervisor Laura Norman. “Those who attended last year can vouch for the respectful atmosphere we all experienced from the students in the stadium bleachers.”
The highly decorated General is responsible for the mission readiness and operational effectiveness across a broad spectrum of programs and more than 4,500 military and civilian personnel serving at 10 locations in California.
In these roles, Garrison oversees development of operationally trained, equipped, and mission ready forces in support of national defense requirements and emergency response, relief, and recovery operations throughout the state.
General Garrison earned his commission in 1988 upon graduation from the United States Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He attended Undergraduate Pilot Training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, and after 14 years of active duty service he joined the California Air National Guard in 2002.
General Garrison is a command pilot with nearly 4,000 hours in the F-16 and F-15, and is a Distinguished Graduate of the USAF Weapons School, F-16 Division.
