Classic movie showing for free tonight at Oakhurst park

August 18, 2017 3:38 PM

Movies in the summer continues at Oakhurst Community Park tonight, with a showing of the classic 1985 film The Goonies, a tale about a group of misfits on the hunt for ancient pirate’s treasure.

Pizza, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going to the Park Committee Fund to assist with building a splash pad and lights.

Guests are welcomed to bring blankets, chairs, and anything else to make the evening more comfortable.

The best time to arrive is around 7:15-7:30 p.m.

Staff report

