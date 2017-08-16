Community Calendar - August 17 edition

The last three performances of the Golden Chain Theatre’s musical-comedy I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change are this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.. The show, made up of 32 short skits about dating, marriage, lovers, children, and much more, contains adult themes and language - Rated PG-13 - Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst - Tickets ($8 - $15), goldenchaintheatre.org. Steve Montalto Special to Sierra Star