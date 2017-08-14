Wine in the Woods combines food, music, and Idle Hour wine at Tenaya Lodge

A new event at Tenaya Lodge, Wine in the Woods, will combine artisan foods, hand-crafted wine from Idle Hour Winery, and great music - all under the stars at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26.
The event will also showcase Laura Chanel cheese, Harris Ranch beef and seafood from Tomales Bay. Menu items include grilled jumbo shrimp, ribeye steaks, smoked salmon fillets, grilled baby bok choy, organic portabella mushrooms, and gourmet s’mores and a nightcap around the campfire.
Attendees will be the first to taste the exclusive debut of the Idle Hour 2015 Cabernet Franc.
Guests will also be treated to the sounds of the Summerdale String Band, featuring funtime country, folk, and blues for listening, singing along, and dancing. Band members are Johnny Alan, Kirk Moulin and Amy Duke.
The cost is $85 per person. For reservations, call (559) 692-8985. An overnight lodging and event package is available for $399 for two persons. Book online or call 866-336-6896.
