Rhythm and rock come to Music on the Green Aug. 18 and 19

Jeffrey Kile Revuew and Bootstrap Circus will delight music fans for free on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Mariposa County Art Park in the latest Music on the Green event.
On Friday, Jeffrey Kile, known for leading The Rhytmaddix, will entertain with a combination of rhythm and blues alongside multiple collaborating artists. On Saturday, Bootstrap Circus, known for mixing pop, rock, ska, world beat, and Eastern European influences will have audiences dancing and jamming along.
Both performances begin at 7 p.m. at the park, located between 4th and 5th streets in Mariposa along Highway 140.
Staff report
Comments