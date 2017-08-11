Bootstrap Circus will have audiences rocking out for Music on the Green Saturday, Aug. 19 in Mariposa.
Bootstrap Circus will have audiences rocking out for Music on the Green Saturday, Aug. 19 in Mariposa. Submitted photo
Bootstrap Circus will have audiences rocking out for Music on the Green Saturday, Aug. 19 in Mariposa. Submitted photo

Calendar

Rhythm and rock come to Music on the Green Aug. 18 and 19

August 11, 2017 9:07 AM

Jeffrey Kile Revuew and Bootstrap Circus will delight music fans for free on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Mariposa County Art Park in the latest Music on the Green event.

On Friday, Jeffrey Kile, known for leading The Rhytmaddix, will entertain with a combination of rhythm and blues alongside multiple collaborating artists. On Saturday, Bootstrap Circus, known for mixing pop, rock, ska, world beat, and Eastern European influences will have audiences dancing and jamming along.

Both performances begin at 7 p.m. at the park, located between 4th and 5th streets in Mariposa along Highway 140.

Staff report

  Comments  

Videos

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space
Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno 1:40

Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno
What you need to know about the Great American Eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about the Great American Eclipse

View More Video