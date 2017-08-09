Auditions for Christmas classic set for Aug. 19

Auditions for the Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life - The Musical will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19 at Sierra Pines Church at Highway 49 and Covey Court.
Written by Keith Ferguson with music by Bruce Greer, It’s A Wonderful Life includes parts for children and adults. Director Heather Sconce said auditions are open to anyone in the community, and people will audition on a first come/first seen rotation.
“Come prepared to sing a song (no longer than 60 seconds) with accompaniment,” Sconce said. “We will have an accompanist there if you have sheet music, or you may bring a CD or phone with your music on it as well. Sing something that shows off your range and your voice quality. There are 40 speaking roles available and a handful of townspeople. Most of the speaking roles, especially the lead roles, sing solos, some of the speaking roles are not required to sing. Bring your personality and get ready to have some Christmas fun.”
Sconce said Mountain Area talent will be asked to cold read a section of script with a few fellow auditioners, and then those who are asked to be called back for specific roles will be given music and lines to take home and practice.
Call backs will be held 5:30 - 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.
The production is being produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc..
Details: A list of the cast of characters, the rehearsal schedule and the audition form are available for download at: www.sierrapineschurch.org under Upcoming Events: Auditions For It's a Wonderful Life - Sierra Pines Church, (559) 683-2882.
Staff Report
