Clampers to host Detwiler Fire benefit barbecue at Miners Roadhouse Aug. 5

The Clampers Chapter #1849 of Mariposa, Tuolumne, and Calaveras counties are joining forces with Mariposa restaurant Miners Roadhouse 140 for a benefit barbecue to help all people affected by the Detwiler Fire.
On Aug. 5, from noon to 10 p.m., the group said all proceeds from the outdoor barbecue, held at Miners Roadhouse 140, will be donated to victims of the fire.
For only $10, guests will receive a full barbecue lunch or dinner cooked up by the Clampers.
The Stapp family, which owns Miners Roadhouse 140, said it was excited to help raise money for any and all affected by the fire. By its end, the Detwiler Fire burned nearly 82,000 acres and destroyed 63 homes in Mariposa County. At one point, it forced evacuations of Mariposa as flames approached the historic Gold Rush town.
For further details on the Clampers Chapter #1849
Miners Roadhouse 140 is located at 5159 Highway 140 in Mariposa.
Details: (209) 966-2444.
Staff report
