Erna’s Elderberry House to host fundraiser for victims of Detwiler Fire

August 01, 2017 3:09 PM

On Sunday, Aug. 13, Erna’s Elderberry House invites the public to come enjoy a delicious brunch, all while benefiting victims of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County.

For $68 per person, guests will enjoy a five-course meal from one of the few five-diamond restaurants in the area.

Bronze, silver, and gold member tables, for up to six guests, will also be available. Prices for those tables range from $650 to $1,000.

All proceeds will be put into an account at Yosemite Bank, and go directly to those who have lost their homes, owner Erna Kubin-Clanin and staff said in a release.

Auction items will be available, including gift certificates, cooking classes and wine.

“Please let your friends know, and if you are able, kindly make a reservation to join us on that day,” Kubin-Clanin said. “If you are unable, feel free to bid on our auction items or to make a donation. We thank each and every one of you for coming together at this difficult time for our neighbors who are in dire need.”

Details: (559) 683-6860, www.chateausureau.com.

Staff report

