Freedom of the Press to be discussed at Oakhurst Democratic Club meeting

The Oakhurst Democratic Club will soon welcome a director from news and music radio station KVPR next week to discuss the relation between the station and freedom of the press.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, the club welcomes Joe Moore, KVPR’s director of program content, at a new location – Best Western Plus Yosemite Gateway at 40530 Highway 41.
Moore will discuss “Valley Public Radio and Freedom of the Press,” including guidelines used in producing local news and the station’s relationship to National Public Radio along with other media outlets. KVPR President and General Manager Mariam Stepanian will also be in attendance.
A hot buffet will be served at 8:30 a.m., with the program starting an hour later.
Valley Public Radio is a leading provider of news, music and entertainment for California's San Joaquin Valley. The station serves residents of Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, Mariposa and Tulare counties over KVPR 89.3 (Fresno) and KPRX 89.1 (Bakersfield). Programming includes local and NPR content, classical music and entertainment programming. Special effort is made to reflect the geographic diversity of its extensive coverage area.
In recent years, KVPR has significantly expanded their local news department with three full-time reporters and an intern. Ezra David Romero covers agriculture and the environment, Kerry Klein reports on health issues and Jeffrey Hess specializes in local government and business.
The Radio & Television News Association of Southern California earlier this year awarded Valley Public Radio six prestigious “Golden Mike” Awards at its annual banquet in Los Angeles at the Universal City Hilton.
KVPR currently produces daily newscast content that airs within local broadcasts of “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.” The news department also works on in-depth reports that are regularly featured in national NPR broadcasts, the statewide “California Report” from KQED in San Francisco, and Sacramento’s Capital Radio Network.
Major projects currently underway include Contaminated, reviewing 300 California community water systems and referencing Oakhurst’s challenges with uranium. Also of local interest is specialized reporting on the growing medical doctor shortage in Central California, a series presented in cooperation with the USC Annenberg School of Communication.
The general public is cordially invited to attend regardless of party affiliation, with plenty of time set aside for questions and answers.
Democratic Club
