Music on the Green to benefit Detwiler Fire recovery efforts Saturday

The public is welcome to formally thank all the heroes of the Detwiler Fire, and celebrate the strength and resilience of Mariposa with a free Music on the Green event at Mariposa Art Park, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
The band Saltwater, from Fresno, will perform on the outdoor stage, and all donations will go towards the Mariposa Community Foundation for Detwiler Relief.
The blaze burned more than 81,000 acres by Thursday afternoon, causing thousands of residents to evacuate. Businesses have started to reopen and return life to normal.
A presentation recognizing the efforts of the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Department, Cal Fire, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be held during the event.
Cards of thanks will also be provided to firefighters and emergency personnel. The event, part of a summer series, is hosted by the Mariposa County Arts Council.
Details: Mariposa Art Park, located at the intersection of Highway 140 and 4th Street in Mariposa. Noel Morrison, (209) 742-4567, noelm@yosemite.com.
Staff report
Comments