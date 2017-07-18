Indian Fair Days & Pow Wow Aug. 5-6

Plans are currently being finalized for the 46th Annual Sierra Mono Museum Pow Wow & Indian Fair Days to be held Aug. 5-6 at Minarets High School in O’Neals. This is the longest running pow wow in the state.
Pow Wow, or cultural celebration, as it was called in former times, is a family event growing out of economic, social, and cultural experiences of many Native American tribes. Pow Wows provide opportunities for people to come together to sing, dance, make friends, renew old friendships, and enjoy arts and crafts.
Today, pow wows have become an intertribal event and are a time when older customs and ways are brought to the present day and age. It is more than just Indians dancing and singing. These cultural events help to solidify Indian communities as well as provide an opportunity to teach and learn many traditional customs. Pow wows are held throughout the year, but mostly in the summer time where participants and spectators have more space to explore and practice their singing and dancing.
The Sierra Mono Museum invites one and all to share in the celebration of its heritage and culture.
Details: Therese Williams at (559) 683-4636 or therese@yosemitethisyear.com.
Staff report
Comments