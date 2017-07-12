Kool and the Gang is one of several acts headlining the Madera District Fair, held Sept. 7-10 at the Madera Fairgrounds.
July 12, 2017

Kool and the Gang, Gary Allan, Eddie Money part of free Madera Fair concert lineup

The Madera District Fair on Wednesday announced its music lineup for the upcoming annual entertainment event, including such acts as Kool and the Gang.

For the first time, the musical acts can be seen free of charge with all paid gate admissions, one of the biggest changes to the annual fair.

The fair begins on Sept. 7, with music starting at 7:30 p.m. courtesy of country music artist Gary Allan. Music continues Friday at 8 p.m. with funk band Kool and the Gang, on Saturday at 8 p.m. with Eddie Money having the venue shaking to classics like Two Tickets to Paradise, and on Sunday with two bands, Banda Carnaval and Conjunto Primavera on the main stage.

Adult admission to the fair is $6, with special pricing available until Aug. 15.

Details: www.maderafair.com.

