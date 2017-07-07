Pro wrestling event Saturday to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst

Professional wrestling company Browbeat Pro Wrestling will host a kid-friendly show from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst at the club’s location, 40094 Indian Springs Road.Professional wrestling company Browbeat Pro Wrestling will host a kid-friendly show from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst at the club’s location, 40094 Indian Springs Road.
Tickets are $5 per person.
Jennifer Simmons, the club’s director, said proceeds from the event will benefit the Keystone Club (teen leadership) and help members to attend a teen conference in San Diego.
