Calendar

July 07, 2017 6:39 PM

Pro wrestling event Saturday to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst

Professional wrestling company Browbeat Pro Wrestling will host a kid-friendly show from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst at the club’s location, 40094 Indian Springs Road.Professional wrestling company Browbeat Pro Wrestling will host a kid-friendly show from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst at the club’s location, 40094 Indian Springs Road.

Tickets are $5 per person.

Jennifer Simmons, the club’s director, said proceeds from the event will benefit the Keystone Club (teen leadership) and help members to attend a teen conference in San Diego.

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst 2:04

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst
Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell 2:44

Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell
NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's 'Southern Lights' 0:17

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's 'Southern Lights'

View More Video