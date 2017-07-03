Community News - July 6 edition

Schoolhouse Rock, Jr., July 8-9
Schoolhouse Rock Jr., with a cast of children ages 7-13, will take place July 8-9, at the Golden Chain Theatre.
The energetic 30-minute musical follows Tom, a young school teacher who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as Just a Bill, Lolly, Lolly, Lolly and Conjunction Junction bring his lesson plans vividly to life.
The production is the culmination of the first of two children’s summer workshops at the GCT.
Details: (559) 683-7112.
Summer garden workshop
Oakhurst Garden Club at True Value presents The Joy of the Summer Garden workshop, 1 p.m., July 9. Learn tried and true heat-tolerant hotties, nine best summer flowers, heat-proofing your garden, and how to plant in summer’s heat.
Cost is free. After the workshop participants receive a 20% coupon good for any plants at the store.
Details: (559) 683-7117.
Free quilt workshop
The Oakhurst Library will hold a free workshop - From the Traditional to the Art Quilt - 10:30 a.m. to noon, July 15. Attendees can view some of mixed-media fiber artist and instructor Vivian Helena Aumond-Capone’s quilts while learning about different styles of quilting and fabric dyeing. This workshop is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library.
Details: (559) 683-4838, or www.oakhurstfobl.com.
Music on the Green
The free summer concert series, Music on the Green, sponsored by the Mariposa County Arts Council, will present The Blue Skies Trio (featuring vocalist Sunny Wright) on July 7, and The Danny Millsap Band on July 8.
The Blue Skies Trio are inspired by the classic piano-bass-drum trios and small Jazz combos of the 40s to the present day, and The Danny Millsap Band are Honky Tonk veterans. Millsap, along with his band’s rootsy, good time rhythm and down home playing, will also be perform a Johnny Cash tribute set on Saturday, true to the “outlaw” form.
All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Mariposa County Art Park, located on Highway 140, between 4th and 5th Streets.
Dinner canceled
Due to the July 4th holiday, the Knights of Columbus regularly scheduled monthly Spaghetti Dinner Charity Fundraiser is canceled for the month of July only.
Comments