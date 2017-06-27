Community News - June 29 edition

Music festival in Mariposa
The annual Yosemite Music Festival will return to the Mariposa Fairgrounds July 7- with a mix of rock, reggae, blues, folk and country.
Headliners among the 15 bands on schedule include Mariposa band Bootstrap Circus, The Sandlot Boys, The Golden Void, Mad Alchemy, Gene Evaro Jr., and Ivory Deville.
Tickets start at $25 on online pre-sale for the Friday day pass, up to $55 for a full weekend pass purchased at the gate. Teens ages 13-17 are $15 a day, and kids 12 and under are free.
Festival goers are welcome to bring their own food and drink, though vendors will have goods available for purchase.
Gates open at 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday, with both days lasting until midnight.
Details: www.yosemitemusicfestival.com.
Where’s Waldo?
The famous children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting 24 different local businesses throughout the Mountain Area this July for the 5th annual Where's Waldo? scavenger hunt.
Pick up a “Find Waldo Local” passport at Branches Books & Gifts and collect stamps when you find the well-hidden Waldo at any of the participating businesses. Those who spot him can win prizes, including stickers, book coupons, and more.
The Where’s Waldo Celebration will be held 9 a.m., Aug. 1. Those who collect 20 or more stamps or signatures can turn in their passports to enter our prize drawing (must be present to win). Prizes include gift cards to local businesses, gift baskets, and an assortment of Where's Waldo? books!
Details: Anne Driscoll, (559) 641-2019, or books.gifts.awesomeness.
Qigong Workshop
Qigong classes, designed to exchange and cultivate energy, balance the body, mind and spirit, and improve flexibility and focus, will be taught by Cynthia Eaton. She has taught qigong at Kaiser Permanente since 1999. Classes are 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., July 29; 1:30 - 4:30 p.m., July 30; 9:30 a.m. - 12:30- p.m., on July 31 and Aug. 1.
Total cost of all four classes, which will be held at the Sierra Senior Center, is based on a sliding fee scale up to $60.
Make checks payable to Sandy Schaefer, 47131 Navajo Ave, Coarsegold, 93614. Your payment reserves your space.
The Oakhurst Qigong Practice Group meets 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Monday and Tuesday at the Sierra Senior Center; no experience necessary to attend.
Details: Marcia Kamiya-Cross, (559) 760-5216, wildgosling17@yahoo.com; or Sandy Schaefer, (559) 760-3849, sandy@frommygarden.net.
Comments